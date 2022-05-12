Advertisement

Peabody graduating class visits neighboring elementary school

Approximately 150 seniors from Peabody Magnet High School donned their caps and gowns and took...
Approximately 150 seniors from Peabody Magnet High School donned their caps and gowns and took a stroll down Jones Avenue to Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet Elementary School on May 12, 2022.(Credit: KALB)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, May 12, the graduating seniors at Peabody Magnet High School had a special walk ahead of their graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Approximately 150 seniors donned their caps and gowns and took a stroll down Jones Avenue to Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet Elementary School to give the younger students an example of what academic success looks like.

After the walk, the seniors gathered for an award ceremony.

The Peabody Class of 2022 valedictorian, Darrius Davidson, said he is proud of himself and his fellow classmates.

“I love this class, man. We all grew up together, all the way back from freshman year, some of us back down to elementary, and it feels good to all grow up together and finally say we did it all together,” said Davidson.

The Warhorses’ graduating class of 2022 will have the official graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m. at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

