‘Potato Harvest Party’: Rosepine Elementary students learn about gardening

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - Students at Rosepine Elementary School in Vernon Parish are learning that vegetables don’t actually come from the produce aisle in grocery stores.

Beth Thomas, a STEM teacher at the school, created a garden big enough to plant 100 pounds of seed potatoes.

“Previously, we had a small garden, and we didn’t have enough for that year, we had to borrow some from my husband’s garden and my brother’s garden, and we had a potato party last year,” Thomas said.

The students got to experience everything from planting seeds to harvesting the potatoes once they were ready. After harvesting, the potatoes were washed and weighed. The end weight was 712 pounds of potatoes, enough to feed the entire school for this year’s Potato Harvest Party.

Thomas said the students have a choice between plain boiled potatoes and potatoes cooked in a crawfish boil, getting the full experience of having produce fresh from the garden.

“The students have brought all the cheese, the butter, sour cream, and bacon bits,” Thomas said. “It’s just so they can be exposed to the outside, the gardening. They take it home with them and they’re interested in it and get their parents interested in it.”

