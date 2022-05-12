Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital expands visitation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RRMC) - Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital has adjusted its visitation policy to allow siblings and family members more access to patients after two years of restricted COVID visitation protocols.

“We know loved ones play an important role in the healing and recovery process, and want to make sure patients receive that support, while also setting aside time for uninterrupted rest,” said Julie Fontentot, RNC-OB, CPPS, Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital Administrative Director. “We are so happy to be able to welcome visitors again and know this is something our families have been waiting for.”

Visitation guidelines include:

Labor and Delivery - Up to three support persons may stay with the patient as long as it does not interfere with patient care. The patient’s care team will make the decision if visitors should no longer stay in the room.

RWCH 2nd Floor - Patients may receive visitors throughout the day. After 9 p.m., only two support persons (as designated by the patient) can remain overnight. Sibling visitation is allowed from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Pediatrics - Patients may receive visitors throughout the day. After 9 p.m., only two support persons, ages 18 or older, may stay with the patient overnight.

Pediatric Intensive Care Unit - Four designated caregivers, ages 18 or older, can visit the patient. Only two visitors can stay at the bedside at a time. Siblings 12 or older can visit between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

Newborn Intensive Care Unit - NICU visitation is limited to the baby’s mother, a second bandholder and two designated support persons. Visitors and support persons must be 18 or older. Only two people per baby are allowed at the bedside at one time. Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

Please note:

Certain units may have “quiet hours” which may limit visitation.

Specific screening forms for patients and visitors are filled out each day prior to visitation.

Special circumstances must be approved by the Nursing Supervisor or Manager on Duty.

Visitors are required to check-in at the RWCH Security Desk and receive a visitor pass.

