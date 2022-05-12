Advertisement

Saints 2022 schedule released; will visit rival Falcons on the road week 1

Alvin Kamara finds some daylight against the Falcons.
Alvin Kamara finds some daylight against the Falcons.(Michael Nance)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some rivalries are just timeless.

The Saints’ famous feud with the Falcons continues as they are set to head out to Atlanta for week 1, according to Fox 8 sports contributor Jeff Duncan.

The game will be on Sun., Sept. 11 with a kickoff set for noon.

Here’s how the schedule for the rest of 2022 will play out:

Week 1: at Atlanta Falcons — Sunday, Sept. 11

Week 2: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Sunday, Sept. 18

Week 3: at Carolina Panthers — Sunday, Sept. 25

Week 4: vs. Minnesota Vikings — Sunday, Oct. 2 in London at Tottenham Hotspur at 8:30 a.m. CT on NFL Network

Week 5: vs. Seattle Seahawks — Sunday, Oct. 9

Week 6: vs. Cincinnati Bengals — Sunday, Oct. 16

Week 7: at Arizona Cardinals — Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7:15 p.m. CT

Week 8: vs. Las Vegas Raiders — Sunday, Oct. 30

Week 9: vs. Baltimore Ravens — Monday, Nov. 7 at 7:15 p.m. CT

Week 10: at Pittsburgh Steelers — Sunday, Nov. 13

Week 11: vs. Los Angeles Rams — Sunday, Nov. 20

Week 12: at San Francisco 49ers — Sunday, Nov. 27

Week 13: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Monday, Dec. 5 at 7:15 p.m. CT

Week 14: bye

Week 15: vs. Atlanta Falcons — Sunday, Dec. 18

Week 16: at Cleveland Browns — Saturday, Dec. 24

Week 17: at Philadelphia Eagles — Sunday, Jan. 1

Week 18: vs. Carolina Panthers — Sunday, Jan. 8

