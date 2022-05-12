Advertisement

SCAM ALERT: Alexandria utility customers beware

Phone scam
Phone scam(Pixabay / MGN)
By City of Alexandria
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

City of Alexandria utility customers have recently reported receiving fraudulent calls from individuals claiming to be City representatives demanding payment for bills or new meters or face power disconnection within hours.

The City reminds all residents that it will not call customers asking them to make a credit card payment or wire money for bill payment and threaten to terminate services. The City of Alexandria does not call customers for any bill payment.

These calls, which may or may not have a local area code associated with them, do not come from the City of Alexandria or any authorized agent for the City.

Customers who receive one of these fraudulent calls should report them to APD at (318) 449-5099 and to Utility Customer Services at (318) 441-6319.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple suspects detained after police search at Pineville apartment complex
Alexandria juvenile arrested for attempted homicide
Candace Gill
Infant dies in crash after pursuit of mom accused of stealing baby items
Ja’Kayla Hall
Missing Alexandria juvenile: Ja’Kayla Hall
Funeral information for Stella Sue Sasser

Latest News

LIVE: Alexandria City Council Special Meeting on APD
Students at Rosepine Elementary School in Vernon Parish wash freshly picked potatoes on May 12,...
‘Potato Harvest Party’: Rosepine Elementary students learn about gardening
Approximately 150 seniors from Peabody Magnet High School donned their caps and gowns and took...
Peabody graduating class visits neighboring elementary school
Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Alexandria, La.
Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital expands visitation