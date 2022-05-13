Alexandria mayor, Tunica-Biloxi Tribe chief being inducted into Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame

ANGOLA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum Foundation has announced that Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and Harold Pierite, Sr., Chief of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, are among those that are being inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame for 2022.

Mayor Hall and Chief Pierite, Sr., alongside several others from around the state, will be honored on Friday, June 3. Others being inducted include:

Raphael Cassimere, Jr., Retired Seraphia D. Leyda Emeritus-Professor, of History at University of New Orleans, Orleans Parish

Wilbert Ellis, Retired Coach, Grambling College/Grambling State University, Lincoln Parish

W. Ross and Elizabeth Foote, Judges, Caddo Parish

Arthur S. Lawson, Jr., Gretna Chief of Police, Jefferson Parish

Willy J. Martin, Jr., Sheriff, St. James Parish

Kelly Ward, Retired Warden, West Feliciana Parish

Julian Whittington, Sheriff, Bossier Parish

At 9:30 a.m., a free, open to the public reception will be held at the Angola Museum, located just outside the gates of the historic prison at the end of Highway 66 in West Feliciana Parish. At 10 a.m., a ribbon-cutting ceremony will occur at the museum to reveal exhibit cases on the lives and accomplishments of the inductees. Finally, at 5 p.m. an awards banquet and formal reception will be held at Lod Cook Alumni Center, located at 3838 West Lakeshore Drive, Baton Rouge. Pre-purchased $100 tickets are required to attend the banquet and formal ceremonies (ticket price includes catered meal).

For tickets and information, contact Rolanda Robinson at the Angola Museum at 225-655-2592.

