APD remembers fallen officers at memorial during National Police Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department held a memorial recognition and prayer service on Friday, May 13 during National Police Week, just ahead of Peace Officers Memorial Day on Sunday, May 15.

The service honored seven APD officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. That includes:

PFC. Brian Coleman

Patrolman Jeremy J. Carruth

PFC. David Ezernack

Patrolman Jackie Thiels

Police Officer G. M. Lanius

Police Officer Joseph D. James

Police Officer Benjamin Aymond

APD members were joined by several family members and friends of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice trying to protect the community.

“Law enforcement is very important to this area. As everybody can see, our crime is rising consistently and people aren’t stepping up for the job,” said Caroline Hamblin.

Her brother, Jeremy “Jay” Carruth, along with David Ezernack, were both working for APD when they were shot and killed during an ambush in February of 2003. Hamblin is now a deputy at the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a job she shared she wanted to do since watching her brother join the force.

Cornelius White worked with Carruth while they were military police officers.

“All officers, whether military police or regular civilian law enforcement, put their lives on the line every single day and you don’t know if you’re going to go home at night. You just hope and pray that you’ll make it to the end of your shift and that you’ll make it your 20-year career or however long you make it,” said White. “People need to appreciate the police because they give it all.”

Peace Officers Memorial Day is May 15, established by President John F. Kennedy in 1962. This week is also National Police Week, designated as a time to honor law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

