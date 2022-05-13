Advertisement

Deville man arrested for allegedly pointing firearm at school bus with children on it

Ray Corbett
Ray Corbett(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Deville man accused of pointing a firearm at a Rapides Parish School bus with children on it, was arrested overnight.

RPSO said on May 12, around 7:30 p.m., there was a report of someone pointing a gun at the bus on Denny Road, earlier in the day, when the children were being taken home from school. The children said they saw a man remove what seemed to be a handgun from his waistband and point it at the bus.

The man was later identified as Ray Donald Corbett, 41.

RPSO spoke with the children, their parents and the bus driver about the incident. After an investigation throughout the night, Corbett was arrested around 1 a.m. for 14 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and 14 counts of terrorizing. He remains in jail at this time with no bond set.

Following a search warrant of his residence, several air soft guns were located. At this time, no real firearms have been recovered.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and no motive has been established. If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to contact Detective Matt Cross at 318-473-6727.

