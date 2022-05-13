Kody Gautreaux officially named next LSUA head baseball coach

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - While the LSUA Generals were waiting to hear where they would be headed for the NAIA National Baseball Tournament, the team was surprised with some other major news.

Athletic Director Tyler Unsicker officially announced that Kody Gautreaux’s interim title would be lifted and that he would become the Generals’ next baseball coach.

INTERIM NO MORE @CoachGautreaux has officially been named head coach of @lsuabaseball! pic.twitter.com/YmuwkLwx1c — Alex Orenczuk (@AlexOrenczuk) May 12, 2022

Coach Gautreaux was named the interim head coach prior to the 2021-2022 season after serving the previous two seasons as an assistant.

In his first season with the Generals, Coach Gautreaux exceeded expectations. The team finished second in the RRAC regular season standings with a 29-14 record and then swept through the conference tournament claiming the RRAC Tournament Championship for the first time since 2018.

The Generals clinched an automatic qualifier spot in the NAIA National Baseball Tournament for the first time in four years under Coach Gautreax as well.

Coach Gautreaux gets to lead the program that he once played for from 2012-2016. The Generals made it to the national tournament twice when Gautreaux was a player on the team.

The last time LSUA won a game in the NAIA Tournament was 2015 when Gautreaux was a junior outfielder.

LSUA will take on Kansas Wesleyan in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament. The game will be played in Oklahoma City on May 16.

