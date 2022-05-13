Advertisement

COVID restrictions violated La. pastor’s rights, state Supreme Court rules

FILE - Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church of Central City, La., greets supporters...
FILE - Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church of Central City, La., greets supporters outside the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has reversed a lower court’s decision regarding pastor Tony Spell.

Spell filed a lawsuit against the state alleging COVID restrictions put in place by Governor John Bel Edwards violated his first amendment rights.

The ruling came down Fri., May 13.

The Supreme Court also dismissed six charges against Spell, who was arrested in April of 2020 for defying the governor’s order.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Spell repeatedly flouted the public health restrictions at his Life Tabernacle Church in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. His lawsuit sought damages from Gov. John Bel Edwards and an injunction blocking the restrictions.

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the ruling Friday afternoon.

RELATED LINKS
La. pastor released from jail, plans to hold evening service
DA offers plea deal to Central pastor Tony Spell
Court hears Tony Spell’s motion to quash charges against him for violating coronavirus restrictions

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria City Council votes in favor of investigating Hall administration’s handling of public info on APD
Ja’Kayla Hall
Missing Alexandria juvenile: Ja’Kayla Hall
Crimestoppers is investigating a vehicle theft that happened on May 11 in Ball.
Crimestoppers looking for stolen vehicle from Ball
Funeral information for Stella Sue Sasser
Ray Corbett
Deville man arrested for allegedly pointing firearm at school bus with children on it

Latest News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Ray Corbett
Deville man arrested for allegedly pointing firearm at school bus with children on it
Check out this week's Sweet Celebrations winner, Jaden Jackson!
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER-5/13/2022
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM Forecast