Motorcycle accidents on the rise amidst Motorcycle Awareness Month

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - May is Motorcycle Awareness Month, reminding drivers to share the road cautiously with motorcycle riders.

Although drivers are being asked to be more vigilant, the Rapides Regional Medical Center is seeing a drastic increase in patients involved in motorcycle crashes at its trauma center.

Thus far in 2022, RRMC has treated 45 patients involved in motorcycle crashes, which is a 125% increase from the same time period in 2021.

In Louisiana, it is the law that bikers wear helmets on a motorcycle, but Dr. Jeremy Timmer, the Trauma Medical Director and surgeon at Rapides Regional Trauma Center, said even though a biker is wearing a helmet, they could still sustain severe injuries, including brain injuries, should they crash.

“We have seen plenty of accidents where the helmet strikes the pavement or another vehicle at 50 or 60 miles per hour. You have to imagine that’s a lot of blunt force and trauma impacting that helmet,” said Dr. Timmer. “When a car or another vehicle or an animal strikes you or you hit a tree or a culvert at 50 or 60 miles per hour, you have no protection.”

For some, the inherent risks of being on a motorcycle do not outweigh the thrill of the ride.

“It’s mostly the freedom, being out in the wind, enjoying it, people like me like the speed of it, it’s just fun,” said Brad Paul, motorcycle expert and owner of Skinny’s Performance and Custom Cycle.

Paul also gave some pro tips on how he stays safe on the road.

“I ride like everybody on the highway is trying to run over me, so you just have to ride defensively all the time,” said Paul. “Even then, sometimes people don’t see motorcycles and they pull out in front of bikes, and most of the time that’s how crashes happen. Be aware and be ready.”

For more information on Motorcycle Awareness Month, CLICK HERE.

