NSU awards spring diplomas

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University awarded 1,025 degrees to 991 graduates during spring commencement May 11-12. Graduates collected diplomas for associate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral degrees, post-baccalaureate certificates and post-master’s degrees. An honorary doctor of humanities was awarded to Baton Rouge businesswoman and 1968 NSU alumna Lela Mae Wilkes.

Graduates listed by hometown are as follows:

Abbeville – Chelsea Levy, Master of Arts;

Addis – Chase Morain, Bachelor of Science;

Alexandria – Tenisha Fulton, Associate of Science in Nursing; Thando Turner, Associate Degree; Jessicah Boudreaux, Bo Bowers, Samai Carnahan, Ashley Dugas, Joshua Miranda, Associate of General Studies; Madison Ogorek, Mckenzie Seastrunk, Amber Shaffette, Hailey Urena, Bachelor of Arts; Breonna Jones, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Kayla Anderson, Briana Beauregard, Bo Bowers, Leslie Ford, Khloe Jasper, Whitney Joffrion, Alexandria Morales, Tanner Moran, Ayataha Shamberger, Thando Turner, Aalyiah Williams, Bachelor of Science; Rebecca Helton, Zoe Kata, Chaterrika Lavalais, Amy Teal, Hailey Teal, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kourtney Busby, Bachelor of Social Work; Kari Cook, Doctor of Education; Allison Covington, Master of Education; Colby Hennigan, Zachery Standiford, Master of Science; Jacqueline Lamarche, Melissa McCoy, Master of Science in Nursing;

Amite – Marcie Jenkins, Bachelor of Fine Arts;

Anacoco – Sarah Stokes, Associate of Science in Nursing; Tyler Austin, Megan Covello, Rachel Fournier, Trenton Nash, Jennifer Pfaff, Cameron Wedgeworth, Bachelor of Science; Brittney McNeely, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Angie – Daneisha Rayford, Bachelor of Science;

APO, AE – Susana Gomez, Associate of General Studies;

APO, AP – William Carroll, Bachelor of Science;

Arcadia – Ralyn Sampson, Bachelor of Science; Antavious Roberson, Master of Education;

Argyle, Texas – Titania Krumme, Bachelor of Science;

Arlington, Texas -- Devin Gipson, Jameka Richardson, Bachelor of Science;

Atlanta - - Jonathan Friis, Bachelor of Music, Madison, Bachelor of Science;

Augusta, Georgia – Christian Wood, Bachelor of Arts;

Avondale – Roger Jones, Bachelor of Music;

Baker – Katelyn Kennedy, Bachelor of Arts; Sharnae Young, Bachelor of Science; Jerica Douglas, Master of Education;

Bakersfield, California – Lauren Reed, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Ball – Brenda Mercer, Associate of Science in Nursing; Vanessa Toney, Bachelor of General Studies; Shana LaCroix, Joshua Moore, Kaylee Varholdt, Bachelor of Science;

Barksdale, AFB – Victoria Charles, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Batchelor – Kellsie Glaviano, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Baton Rouge – Matthew Karisny, Associate of General Studies; Yarionne Buckley, Misterie Jarrell, Bachelor of Arts; Mary Pourciau, Sarah Talbot, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Jordan Williams, Bachelor of Music; Brianna Alumbaugh, Elizabeth Ledet, Griffin Lundin, Jasmine Singleton, Sarah Talbot, Jordan Williams, Bachelor of Science; Erica Calais, Sandra Singleton, Doctor of Education; Emanuel Boudreaux, Mary Ruiz, Master of Arts; Morgan Richardson, Master of Arts in Teaching; Shonda Jackson, Tiffany Jordan, Master of Science in Nursing;

Baytown, Texas – Norma Trejo, Bachelor of Science;

Beaumont, Texas –Jakyra Ceasar, Tyree Cormier, Bachelor of Science;

Belmont – Jayce Gentry, Bachelor of Science;

Bentley – Danielle Coleman, Carli Noland, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Benton – Grayson Isom, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Bryanna Cooper, William Hine, Cameron Parikh, Melony Walls, Ty Whatley, Bachelor of Science; Andrea Miears, Master of Education; Kendra Halsell, Mayte McWilliams, Constance Thomas, Kelly Weaver, Master of Science in Nursing; Ted Scott, Bachelor of Music Education;

Billings, Montana – Shannda Grill, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Blanchard – Victoria Herbert, Bachelor of Science;

Blountsville, Alabama – Chasadie Conner, Bachelor of Science;

Boerne, Texas – Brandy Roberts, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Bosqueuto-Cartagena, Colombia – Maria Mancera Romero, Bachelor of Science;

Bossier City – Kristen Freeman, Tina Gira, Shelby Lauter, Karissa Thacker, Associate of Science in Nursing; Tonya Barnes, Bachelor of Science; Karissa Thacker, Anwar Zeidan, Associate of General Studies; Jayde Barnett, Tamia Ferguson, Bachelor of Arts; Hannah Gates, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Abigail Kent, Bachelor of Music Education; Brian Blakley, Katelyn Frost, Matthew Gaydos, Lisa Hamilton, Peyton Harville, Da’Shaun Jamerson, Kijah Johnson, Caleb Leboy, Melissa McBee, Sami Rahman, Elisah Scott, Terrence Stewart, Savannah Walston, Misa Zeidan, Bachelor of Science; Amanda Bertsch, Tiffany Boone, Chelsey Burton, Ri’Kaela England, Krystyn Gunn, Amanda Herrington, Olivia Lanclos, Ann Mabry, Kayla Miceli, Kortney Nattin, Bridget Oberlander, Lauren Trickett, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Christopher Benoint, John Diehl, Leslie Rodrigues, Master of Arts in Teaching; Amy Smith, Juli Tauzin, Master of Education; Marissa Murphy, Taylor Stanford, Hannah Westerfield, Master of Science; Renee Avilas, Nancy Berry, Ashley Cagle, Tonya Cox, Christina Evans, Shaun Inman, Jeffrey Norcross, Anne Zapczynski, Maseter of Science in Nursing;

Bothell, Washington – Jordan Potts, Bachelor of Science;

Boyce – Pamela Nomey, Associate of General Studies; Savanna Budnik, Dawn Miller, Wyatt Miller, Tabitah Oglethorpe, Cortland Smith, Lacey Weatherford-Jordan, Bachelor of Science;

Breaux Bridge – Blythe Duvall, Bachelor of Science;

Brentwood, California – Kortney Slaughter Jones, Master of Science;

Broomfield, Colorado – Cody Wanberg, Master of Arts;

Broussard – Laura Duplantis, Bachelor of Science;

Brownsville, Texas – Aaron Lewis, Bachelor of Science;

Bryant, Arkansas – Lilly Roach, Bachelor of Science;

Bullard, Texas – Brandon Duecker, Bachelor of Music Education;

Bunkie – Tiffany LaBorde, Bachelor of Social Work;

Calhoun – Grace Cummings, Bachelor of Science;

Campti – Alyssa Breaud, Bachelor of General Studies; Kristen Breedlove, Jaylee Riggs, Bachelor of Science;

Cape Coral, Florida – Karleigh Acosta, Acelya Aydogmus, Bachelor of Science;

Cartagena, Colombia – Isabella Lambis Cano, Bachelor of Science;

Cayolillo, Mexico – Crescencio Mendez-Zaragoza, Bachelor of Science;

Center, Texas – John Harrington, Bachelor of Science;

Chalmette – Jessica Adcock, Bachelor of Arts; Dylan Fuselier, Bachelor of Science;

Chatham – Chloe Gill, Bachelor of Science;

Clarence – Jalicia Small, Bachelor of Science;

Clarksville, Tennessee – Amanda Sorg, Associate of General Studies; Amanda Ridenhour, Bachelor of Science;

Cleveland, Ohio – Angelica Sukel, Bachelor of Science;

Clinton, Mississippi – Abby Hearst, Bachelor of Science;

Colfax – Sabrina Harrison, Bachelor of General Studies;

Columbia, Missouri – Amie Scruggs, Bachelorof Science;

Conroe, Texas – Joseph Magnan, Bachelor of Science;

Converse – Kimberly Dobbs, Associate of Science in Nursing; Hannah Parker, Master of Education;

Corinth, Texas – Rachel Brandt, Bachelor of Science;

Corpus Christi, Texas – Ciera Lara, Bachelor of Applied Science;

Coushatta – Kalyee Antilley, Carmie Williams, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Wren, Master of Arts in Teaching; Rebecca Prosperie, Master of Science;

Covington – Trinity Graves, Associate of General Studies; Rachael Coyne, Aaliyah, Bachelor of Science; Aubrey Quigley, Master of Education;

Crowley – Natasha Baker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Cut Off – Allie Soudelier, Bachelor of Science;

Cypress, Texas – Jacob Farrell, Bachelor of Science;

Dallas – Sandra Madison, Bachelor of Science;

Denham Springs – Abigail Smith, Bachelor of Science;

DeRidder – John Pearce, Kacee Woodard, Associate of Science in Nursing; DeAuntrae Mayes, Tabitha Schmidt, Associate of General Studies; Jamie Russell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jessica Mullican, Ariel Wade, Bachelor of Arts; Patricia Guzman, Bachelor of General Studies; Damien Davis, Alexis Holland, Jessica Mullican, Lanie Ray, Tabitha Schmidt, Tabitha Schmidt, Samantha Underbakke, Bachelor of Science; Andrea Ferguson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kimberly Bailey, Amber Jacks, Master of arts in Teaching; Gregory Taylor, Master of Science in Nursing;

Destrehan -- Macy Champagne, Bachelor of Arts; Michael O’brien, Lucas Richmond, Kiera Robinson, Bachelor of Science; Traci Smothers, Doctor of Education;

Deville -- Sydney Duhon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Samantha Christie, Bachelor of Social Work; Samantha Grant, Master of Arts; Charles Hoffpauir, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Diana, Texas -- Melissa Rapp, Master of Science in Nursing;

Dodson -- Angela Bray, Associate of Science in Nursing, Brendan Thomas, Bachelor of Science; Kimberly Liner, Doctor of Education; Angela Shows, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Doyline -- Lacey Williams, Associate of Science in Nursing; Zeke Wallace Bachelor of Science;

Dry Creek -- Haylee Young, Associate of Science in Nursing; Kayla Mandelin, Bachelor of Music Education; Kerri McCullough, Master of Science in Nursing;

Dry Prong -- Mary Huddleston, Bachelor of General Studies; Brea Thompson, Bachelor of Science; Paige Adam, Bachelor of Social Work; Master of Arts, Daniel Williams, Master of Science in Nursing;

Dry Prong, Texas -- Deidra Moran, Bachelor of Science;

Dubach -- Olivia Hancock, Bachelor of Science;

Dubberly -- Kandice Nelson, Associate of General Studies; Sidney Fish, Bachelor of Science;

Duke, Oklahoma -- Kristen Thompson, Bachelor of Science;

Duson -- Mckenzie Wyble, Associate of General Studies; Lane Royer, Bachelor of Music; Kayla Benoit, Bachelor of Science; Ka’Ryn Franklin, Master of Science in Nursing;

Effie -- Carley Barbin, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Eielson AFB, Alaska -- Olivia Carper, Master of Science;

Elgin, South Carolina -- John Johnson, Master of Arts;

Elizabeth -- Amanda Cloud, Bachelor of Science;

Elm Grove -- Makayla Feibel, Associate of Science in Nursing; Adam Stampley, Bachelor of Arts;

Ethel -- Tari Taylor, Bachelor of Applied Science;

Eunice -- Tanner Thibodeaux, Bachelor of Science; Heidi Dischler, Master of Arts;

Evergreen -- Walter Armand, Bachelor of Science;

Fairfax, Virginia -- Keno Aurelio Nedic, Bachelor of Science;

Farmerville -- Malissa Loyd, Bachelor of Science;

Ferriday -- Hannah Hargis, Bachelor of Arts; Farrah White, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Florien -- Lacey Ezernack, Associate of General Studies; Shellie Miller, Bachelor of General Studies; Connor Arthur, Bachelor of Science; Stefanie Corley, Master of Science in Nursing;

Folsom -- Alma Diaz, Bachelor of General Studies;

Forest Hill -- Leslie Winners, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Fort Bragg, North Carolina -- Samantha Gish, Bachelor of Science;

Fort Campbell, Kentucky -- Destiny Fuller, Bachelor of Science;

Fort Polk -- Jessica Berry, Keitra Ellis, Hillary Kitchen, Nancy Scharf, Associate of Science in Nursing; Tyler Iverson, Bachelor of Science, Arielle Heninger, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

FPO, AP -- Celeste Council, Bachelor of Science;

Franklin, -- John Kahl, Bachelor of Arts; Cheyanne Smith, Bachelor of Science;

Friendswood, Texas -- Janet Alcorta, Bachelor of Science;

Frierson -- Shawna Longoria, Master of Science in Nursing;

Frisco, Texas -- Caroline Shepherd, Bachelor of Arts; Bachelor of Fine Arts;

Gardena -- Cole Llorens, Bachelor of Science;

Garland, Texas -- Donovan Duvernay, Master of Arts;

Geismar -- Rylee Leglue, Cameron Sibley, Bachelor of General Studies; Kristi Contreary, Bachelor of Science;

Glenmora -- Riah Wells, Associate of Science in Nursing; Megan Johnson, Associate Degree Precious Goins, Associate of General Studies; Leslie Crawford, Precious Goins, Megan Johnson, Nellie Johnson, Michaela Swanson, Bachelor of Science;

Gloster -- Sara Morgan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Gonzales -- Shemika Blake, Bachelor of Applied Science, Addison Adams, Bachelor of Arts; Ryan Gremillion, Destiny Templet, Bachelor of Science;

Goodlettsville, Tennessee -- D’Onshuv’e Coofer, Master of Science;

Grand Cane -- Skylar Governale, Associate of Science in Nursing; Emmaleigh Toney, Bachelor of Science;

Graniteville, South Carolina -- Hannah Kaune, Bachelor of Science;

Grapevine, Texas -- Margaret Black, Bachelor of Science;

Greenville, Texas -- Sarah Johnson, Bachelor of Science;

Greenwell Springs -- Morgan Bellot, Associate of General Studies; Morgan Bellot Bachelor of Science; Anna Lingenfelter, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Greenwood -- Toya Crowell, Master of Science in Nursing;

Gretna -- Nadia Johnson, Bachelor of Arts; Marilyn Brooks, Bachelor of Fine Arts;

Hammond – Kaylon Willoughby, Bachelor of Science;

Harvey – Tajalai Evans, Bachelor of General Studies; Christiana Johnson, Bachelor of Science;

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Richard Gay, Master of Science in Nursing;

Hahnville – Taylor Pradat, Associate of General Studies;

Haughton – April Pamintuan, Associate of Science in Nursing; Brittani McClain, Jonathan Plant, Bachelor of General Studies; Katelynn Edwards, Bailee Rattanachai, Johnathan Schlicher, Gracie Simonton, Alysa Steele, Edie Turner, Bachelor of Science; Kenesha Joiner, Chastity Wright, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Windy Jaep, Doctor of Nursing Practice; Bree Hayden, Master of Arts in Teaching; Amanda Hathorn, Master of Science in Nursing;

Hayden, Idaho – Susan Delaune, Bachelor of Science;

Heflin – Simiuna Cook, Associate of General Studies, Bachelor of Science; Brandon Moore, Bachelor of Science;

Hemphill, Texas – James Simmons, Associate of General Studies;

Hempstead, New York – Ifeoma Ofili, Bachelor of Applied Science;

Henderson, Nevada – Kiana Winford, Bachelor of Science;

Hessmer – Mykella Hawkins, Bachelor of Science; Laney Jeansonne, Bachelor of Social Work;

Hineston – Alexis Fowler, Associate of General Studies; Sydney Long, Bachelor of Science;

Holden – Britney Grant, Bachelor of Science;

Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico – Brandon Grimes, Bachelor of Arts;

Homer – Lakota Smith, Bachelor of Science;

Hornbeck – Dana Nolen, Bachelor of Science;

Houma – Sara Rebstock, Bachelor of Arts; Francisca Foret, Master of Arts in Teaching; Melanie Trosclair, Master of Science in Nursing;

Houston, Texas – Miranda Stroud, Bachelor of Applied Science; Brittany Davis, Bachelor of Science; Julia Long, Bachelor of Social Work;

Humble, Texas – Isaiah Longino, LaShanda Moss, Bachelor of Science;

Idabel, Oklahoma – Kitty Hairrell, Associate of General Studies;

Jasper, Texas – Kylee Dominy, Bachelor of Social Work;

Jena – Madison Cole, Associate Degree, Bachelor of Science; Christian Aymond, Jessi McNeely, Bachelor of Science;

Brenda Humphries, Chelsea Morris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Haley Decker, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Jennings – Mekayla Jenkins, Bachelor of Arts; Amy Hulsey, Master of Science in Nursing;

Jonesboro – Ana Mcmurray, Associate of General Studies; Destinee’ Mills, Bachelor of Arts; Chad Tolar, Bachelor of General Studies;

Jonesville – Cynterrica Barber, Rebecca Clark, Associate of General Studies;

Katy, Texas – Gabriel Sheppard, Associate of General Studies

Keatchie – Antonio Dukes, Bachelor of General Studies; Katelyn Hicks, Bachelor of Science;

Keithville – Baleigh Ferguson, Associate Degree, Bachelor of Science; Hannah Potter, Bachelor of Music; Shannon Butler, Joshua Gamble, McKenzie Knotts, Bachelor of Science; Larae Wooley, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jewell Gill, Jennifer Tupper, Master of Science in Nursing;

Kenner – Nicole Lala, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Emily Bennett, Bachelor of Science;

Killeen, Texas – William Hooper, Nathalohn Nanai, Bachelor of Science;

Kinder – Konnor Cormier, Bachelor of Arts; Ann Fruge, Bachelor of General Studies;

Laplace – Cayman Watson, Bachelor of Arts; Dominique Miller, Bachelor of Science;

Lafayette – Jacob Hawkins, Associate of General Studies; Kylee LeBlanc, Bachelor of Applied Science; Dana Daniel, Julia Laperouse, Amelia Soileau, Bachelor of Arts; Chelsea DeMease, Bachelor of General Studies; Jayvian Bush, Bachelor of Music; Madison Weathers, Bachelor of Music Education; Dana Ardoin, Natalye Bradley, Abbey Broussard, Mikaela Brown, Madison Duplechine, Jacob Hawkins, Mary Lofton, Bachelor of Science; Kayleigh Murphy, Master of Arts; Brandy Navarre, Master of Education; Jamila Anderson, Lateshia Moran, Master of Science in Nursing;

Lafitte – Helen Kassahun, Bachelor of Science;

Laguna Niguel, California – Mallory Landry, Bachelor of Science;

Lake Charles – Savanah Roberts, Associate Degree; Branniesha Jefferson, Associate of General Studies; Khristina Croker, Natalie Parsley, Joy Washington, Bachelor of Science; Nathan Stinley, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Lakeland – Brett Rollins, Bachelor of Arts;

Lancaster, Ohio – Sean Callander, Master of Arts;

League City, Texas – Kennedi Carter, Bachelor of Arts;

Learned, Mississippi – Joshua Banes, Bachelor of Science;

Lecompte – Logan Cheek, Bachelor of Arts;

Leesville – Miranda Frizzie, Amber Johnson, Felicia Romero, Associate of Science in Nursing; Amanda Carter, Xavier McCarty, Miguel Ponce, Angel Way, Associate of General Studies; Haley Thomas, Bachelor of Arts; Manuel Jose Vingua, Bachelor of General Studies; Christina Lluvera, Mariam Alammar, Merla Bennett, Malia Billiot, Ernesto Diaz, Baylor Dillon, Bethany Kay, Tiffany Martin, Elizabeth Rios, Airiuna Satchell, Joshua Shelton, Joshua Street, Bachelor of Science; Angie Culbert, Sydni Striedel, Ashley Vincent, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kelly Billiot, Master of Education; Anthony Cantrell, Bianca Spence, Master of Science;

Lettsworth – Meilyn Woods, Bachelor of Arts;

Liberty, Mississippi – Terri Dawson, Master of Arts;

Little Elm, Texas – Brandon Floyd, Master of Arts;

Livingston, Texas – Bryce Holmes, Bachelor of General Studies;

Lockport – Courtney Cedotal, Associate of General Studies;

Logansport – Carlee McClintock, Bachelor of Science; Sikilya Flanigan, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Longview, Texas – Corrine Fite, Associate of General Studies; Sierra Stone, Bachelor of Arts;

Connor Bailey, Bachelor of General Studies;

Luling – Taylor Laurent, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Magnolia, Mississippi – Nakaylis Washington, Bachelor of Science;

Mamou – Meggie Granger, Bachelor of Science;

Mandeville – Brooke Persich, Bachelor of Science;

Mansfield – Tremeon Allen, Jennifer Goldsby, Canessia Johnson, Najee Taylor, Trevor Whatley, Bachelor of Science; Shaleatha Richard, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Christopher Thomas, Master of Education; Alexis Thomas, Master of Science;

Mansfield, Texas – Arnetra Green, Associate of General Studies;

Mansura – Jennifer Desselle, Bruce Normand, Associate of Science in Nursing; Joshua Parrish, Associate of General Studies, Bailey Quebedeaux, Allen St. Romain, Bachelor of Science

Many – Sarah Lewing, Associate of General Studies; Seth Ozsoy, Bachelor of Arts; Emmalynn Beason, Toby Bruce, Gabrielle Bryant, Shayla Duhon, Haydn Knight, Tanner Rains, Aubrey Sepulvado, Tobias Williams, Bachelor of Science;

Marksville – Davon Jenkins, Bachelor of General Studies; Brooke Dauzat, Nehemayeaux Smith, Bachelor of Science; Natalie Dear, Bachelor of Social Work;

Marrero – Dorothy Gioia, Bachelor of Science;

Marshall, Texas – TLen Mason, D’Sherrick Williams, Bachelor of Fine Arts;

Marthaville – Madison Pleasant, Associate of General Studies; Bachelor of Science; Frank Lester, Bachelor of Science;

McKinney, Texas – JaMiya Braxton, Bachelor of Science; Aaron Ferguson, Master of Science;

Meraux – Sophie Stechmann, Bachelor of Science;

Merryville – Christie Harrington, Master of Science in Nursing;

Mesquite, Texas – Kaleb Fletcher, Bachelor of Science;

Metairie – Morgan Nuss, Associate of General Studies, Bachelor of Science; Mary Strickland, Bachelor of Fine Arts;

Minden – Evan Murphy, Associate of General Studies; Amber Slater, Heather White, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Jess Easley, Bachelor of Science;

Minneapolis, Minnesota – Rachel Stoks, Bachelor of Science;

Monroe – Cori DeVille, Associate of Science in Nursing; Prettyunje Hunter, Martianna Jones, Bachelor of Science; Elizabeth Riddle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Melissa Beinkemper, Master of Science in Nursing;

Montgomery – Tabatha Bowlin, Bachelor of Science;

Monticello, Arkansas – LaQuinten Peterson, Master of Science in Nursing

Montreal, Quebec, Canada – Colin McAteer, Master of Arts;

Mooringsport – Hannah Wright, Shannon Fowler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Moreauville – Kristen Casey, Associate of Science in Nursing; Austin Dismer, Bachelor of Science

Morgan City – Allie Atkinson, Bachelor of Science;

Morrow – Kiante Mouton, Bachelor of Fine Arts;

Muenster, Saskatchewan, Canada – Logan Hofmann, Bachelor of Science;

Mustang, Oklahoma – Adris Lorenzato, Associate of General Studies, Bachelor of Science;

Natchez – Tanner Delphin, Bachelor of General Studies; Walker Roe Jackson, Bachelor of Science; Megan Sauce, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Natchez, Mississippi – Taylor Moak, Bachelor of Applied Science; Adrian Ramos Diaz, Aylin Rivera, Bachelor of Science;

Natchitoches – Lacy Byles, Taylor Presson, Tiffany Willis, Associate of Science in Nursing; Jaronda Griffin, Associate Degree; Sarah Cross, Alicia Davis, Brittany Elliott, Keri Layssard, Zacharie Lemley, Bridget Mitchell, Ontrez Shyne, Ronneicia Terrell, Charity Wamber, Associate of General Studies; Tiresa Maxie, Bachelor of Applied Science; Chloe Blank, Richard Brumbelow, Junior Charles, Cody Coleman, Abby Guillory, Bailey Perrilloux, Alexandra Robichaux, Kirsten Sonnier, Jaci Templet, Savannah Thompson, Alexus Young, Bachelor of Arts; Jose Arrieta Cuesta, Roshane Brown, Myjoycia Cezar, Victoria Gardner, Hannah Knoff, Dominic Luke, Natalia Zapata Yonoff, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Sidonia Hall, Kimberly LaCaze, Ember O’Bannon, Katelyn Steelman, Bachelor of General Studies; Dania Briceno Vasquez, Elias Castro Caballero, Julio Galvan, Ruth Garcia Rodriguez, Joshua Monaghan, Natalia Zapata Yonoff, Bachelor of Music; Natalie Aguirre, Sarah Aviles, Thomas Balthazar, Jayla Barfield, Brock Barrios, Lauren Bartels, Amanda Barter, Cassidy Blanchard, Janieya Bobb, Annemarie Broussard, Damon Carter, Elainna Casson, Kyle Courville, Jeffrey Elkins, Lucas Ellis, Corey Gallion, Joshua Garner, James Gillyard, Jaronda Griffin, Jennifer Hitt, Courtany Jackson, Travon Jones, Austin Jordan, Maya Levo, Tommi Long, Gilda Malloy, LiZhang Matuschka, Robert Mccandlish, Marshall Merritt, Joseph Mesa, Arianna Mulligan, Rochanee Myles, Matthew Nelson, Abby Nichols, Myles Nolley, Kevin Nutt, Brittany Passi, Katherine Rachal, Devin Reyes, Jacard Russell, Christopher Sanders, Emily Scott, Elizabeth Shuler, Ashton Smith,

John Starks, Jamie Stewart, Jordon Thomas, Aaron Trichel, Vivian Vallery, Lauren Vienne, Thomas Wiggins, Raina Woods, Miranda Worthan, Bachelor of Science; Reagan Lee, Jaci Templet, Bachelor of Social Work; John Allen, Neeru Deep, Doctor of Education; Alexa Bernard, Educational Specialist;

Trevor O’Bannon, Master of Arts; Lauren Stephens, Master of Arts in Teaching; Shalondria Rainey, Danielle Williams, Master of Education; John Floyd, Aura Hernandez Canedo, Jorge Ojeda Munoz, Juan Paternina-Paez. Master of Music; Judit Castillo Gargallo, Tyler Daigneault, Adrian Galdeano Valadez, Kenneth Henry, Natashia Jackson, Staci Maddox, Kristin McDuffie, Kevin Price, Destiny Simon, Keng Soo, Quindarrius Thompson, Master of Science; Amy Ables, Taylor Francis, Master of Science in Nursing;

New Iberia – Grace Kerns, Bachelor of Arts; Jacob Gary, Emily Guidry, Grace Kerns, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Gilmore, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

New Llano – Nicole Naral, Katelyn Watson, Bachelor of Science; Deja Castille, Bachelor of Social Work; Geralyn Janice, Doctor of Education

New Orleans – Haleigh Giorlando Wall, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Gabrielle Millet, Bachelor of General Studies; Katherine Banaszek, Preston Carmon, Bachelor of Science; Arie Anderson, Aaron Gloth, Master of Science in Nursing

Oak Grove – Victoria Spann, Bachelor of Science; Karin Bennett, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Oak Ridge – Ryan Yates, Master of Science in Nursing;

Oakdale – Lesley Baugh, Meagan West, Associate of Science in Nursing; Ayana Jones, Bachelor of Science; Brittany Bonin, Allison Miller, Mika Thompson, Master of Science in Nursing;

Oil City – Mackensie Ulrich, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Ryan Connella, Master of Science in Nursing;

Olathe, Kansas – Desmond Grayson, Master of Science;

Olla – Brianna Corley. Bachelor of Arts; Cree Roark, Bachelor of Science; Kendra Lindsey, Kaycie Posey, Master of Science in Nursing;

Opelousas – Mona Despanie, Bachelor of Applied Science; Kescheler Guillory, Jaylen St Romain, Tahir Taylor, Bachelor of Science; Christina Guillory, Monica Stelly, Master of Science in Nursing;

Orlando, Florida – Patricia Ramirez, Bachelor of Social Work;

Pierre Part – Alisha Aucoin, Master of Arts;

Pine Prairie – Olivia Chapelle, Master of Science in Nursing

Pineville – Beth Lowery, Erika Thornton, Associate of Science in Nursing; Anna Vanasselberg, Associate of General Studies; Zachary Desselles, Ethan Lachney, Bachelor of Arts; Erin Fallis, Gretchen Speir, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Malak Abdelhadi, Madison Alwell Brown, Erika Carter, Deja Chatman, Katylyn Cox, Tyler Flynn, Candice Frost, Zeb Lacour, Connor Littleton, Evan Lonix, James Perry, Katelyn Ryland, Joseph Salmon, Jordan Sensat, Gage Ulrich, Morgan VanBuren, Bachelor of Science; Lindsey Jacks, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Angel Mathews, Master of Arts in Teaching; Misty Dickinson, Emily Wood, Master of Education; Dana Bennett, Scarlet McKinney, Jessica Swanson, Master of Science in Nursing;

Pitkin – Shelby Kadrovich, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Plaquemine – Brittney McCormick, Associate of General Studies;

Plaucheville – Alexis Casarez, Bachelor of Arts;

Pleasant Hill – Ethan Johnson, Bachelor of Science;

Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey – Carolyn Napolitano, Bachelor of Science;

Pollock – Mackenzie Owen, Associate of Science in Nursing; Zayne Talberg, Bachelor of General Studies; Stephen Carpenter, Alara Faulkner, Dalton Kopp, Julie Mcgehee, Samantha Wilber, Bachelor of Science; Chance Parker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ponchatoula – Brian Kahrs, Bachelor of Arts; Cameron Gambrell, Bachelor of Science

Poquoson, Virginia – Mallory Sharpe, Bachelor of Social Work;

Port Arthur, Texas – Jomard Valsin, Bachelor of Science;

Port Barre – Lauren Deville, Bachelor of Fine Arts;

Prairieville – Joshua Ballard. Associate of General Studies; Cameron Kelly, Breiona Leslie, Bachelor of Science;

Provencal – Heather Davis, Bachelor of Science;

Quitman – Cassie Hopkins, Bachelor of Science;

Raceland – Lindsay Henderson, Master of Arts;

Rayne – Bailey Beard, Bachelor of Science

Rayville – Frederick Lee, Bachelor of Science;

Ridgecrest – Melissa Kelly, Bachelor of Science;

Ringgold – Susan Hanson, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Roanoke, Virginia – Tessa Burse, Bachelor of General Studies;

Robeline— Caleb Martinez, Bachelor of General Studies; Jeffrey Watley, Bachelor of Music;

Jonathan Comeaux, Kelsy Elkins, Katelyn Miley, Bachelor of Science;

Rodessa – Mark Johnston, Bachelor of Science;

Round Rock, Texas – Evan Nafe, Ana Ruiz, Bachelor of Science;

Rowlett, Texas – Jalen Rhodes, Master of Arts;

Ruston – Ceinna Washington, Bachelor of General Studies; A’Mari Parker, Lara Schales, Bachelor of Science; Anetra Davis, Haley Jones, Master of Science in Nursing;

Sacramento, California -- Jemetrick Jones, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Saint Amant -- Jaylen Templet, Bachelor of Science;

Saline -- Shelby Savell, Bachelor of Science;

San Antonio, Texas -- Paris Finkbeiner, Bachelor of Music Education;

San Marcos, Texas -- Michael Ladd, Bachelor of Science;

Sandusky, Ohio -- Rebekah Roth, Bachelor of Science;

Saraland, Alabama -- Jessica Cooney, Master of Science;

Sarepta -- Zoe Loyd, Bachelor of General Studies;

Scott -- Hannah Durgin, Bachelor of Science;

Selma, Texas -- Hannah Villalobos, Associate of General Studies;

Severna Park, Maryland -- Nancy Flores, Bachelor of Science in Nursing;

Shreveport -- Heather Berry, Lynsi Meshell, Christine Tharpe, Michelle Whitaker Associate of Science in Nursing, Frances Boggs Shirley Bolden-Thompson, Darcy Driver, Shakavious Goff, Ivorionishia Green, Sheni’que Johns, Brianna Pennywell, Akeim Thompson, Associate of General Studies; Brandi Cathey, Jansequa Webster, Bachelor of Applied Science, Caylin Bozeman, Christopher Faris, Alayisa Harris, Christian Manno, Angel Williams, Bachelor of Arts; Devin Gremillion, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Darrell Claiborne, Tygeria Coley, Lauren Davis, Caleb Krikorian, Bachelor of General Studies, Willie Gosey, Bachelor of Music; Keyln Andrews, Chassidy Bell, Hallie Bloxom, Kristen Ciconte, Eric Clark, Kiara Colon, Lillie Daniel, Chloe Farrar, Malachi Fitzwater, Carlos Garcia, Leah Gould, Kayla Graham, Ross Hansen, Yolanda Hendricks, Emmy Hinds, Lagerria Hinton, Amanda Jackson, Cassandra Jevons, Carly Johnson, Jamari Johnson, Ameerah Jones, Summer Jones, Brandon Larkin, Tara Love, Christy McClure, John Medlin, Morrison, Kendall Murray, Annabelle Parker, Bailey Rech, Shakari Taylor, Akeim Thompson, LaTarria Williams, Bachelor of Science; Rhonda Frazier, Amy Gaskin, Parker Ingle, Kimberly Jones, Tram Nguyen, Dominique Parker, Aubrianne Powell, Britney Powell, Brianca Shelton, Alisha Timon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Jessica Rowell, Bachelor of Social Work; Tenasija Anderson, Maxine Hays, Master of Arts; Sundi Awagu, Mallori Sanders, Master of Arts in Teaching, Alyse Groves, Yolandra Robinson, Michael Scott, Melissa Wulf, Master of Education; Colby Ponder, Master of Science; Jennifer Bell, Shadden Brown, Taschunda Carter, Celeste Clifton, Karla Douglas, Katasha Draper, Zachary Fussell, Amber Haynie, Ashley Holbrook, Brandy Hunter, Amber Johnson, Randall Johnston, Greta McCormick, Christie McDearmont, Candice Midkiff, Jennifer Ninh, Trang Ninh, Erica Thomas, Chandra Walker, Heather Walker, Zachary Wilson, Jacqueline Woods, Master of Science in Nursing;

Sibley -- William Gray, Master of Education;

Sikes -- Tonya LeBaron, Bachelor of Science;

Simmesport -- Jasmin Franklin, Bachelor of Science;

Simpson -- Katelynn Fulks, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Slidell -- Holly Penta, Bachelor of Arts; Abigail Miller, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Shakera Dixon, Parker Gwaltney, Tristan Johnson, Allyssa Marshall, Holly Penta, Bachelor of Science; Vera Sims, Master of Arts; Claire Harvey, Janai Williams, Master of Arts in Teaching;

Sorrento -- Megan Melancon, Bachelor of Science;

Southlake, Texas -- Leslie Kennedy, Bachelor of General Studies;

Spring, Texas -- Larson Fontenot, Bachelor of Science;

Stafford, Texas -- Chantoinelle Pikes, Bachelor of Science;

Stonewall -- Maguire Parker, Associate of General Studies; Kimberly Davis, Daniel Erario, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Amy Patterson, Master of Science in Nursing;

Sulphur -- Connor Dean, Erica Fuselier, Devin Henry, Sarah Sargent, Bachelor of Science, Sonya Hidalgo, Doctor of Education;

Sumner, Texas -- Grace Hignight, Bachelor of Arts;

Sunset -- Deandra Eaglin, Assoc of Science in Nursing;

Tampa, Florida -- Natisha Johnson, Bachelor of Social Work;

Texarkana, Texas -- Nicholas Sisk, Bachelor of Science;

Thibodaux -- Sheridan Duet, Bachelor of Arts; Beth Olin, Bachelor of Music; Sheridan Duet, Bachelor of Science;

Trout -- Zachary Long, Bachelor of Science;

Tullos -- Heather Smith, Associate of Science in Nursing;

Vidalia -- Kayla Banks, Cassie Johnson, Bachelor of Science;

Ville Platte -- Jennifer Charlie, Associate of Science in Nursing; Vivian Bias, Jaron Washington, Associate of General Studies; Gabrielle Chapman, Kathryn Coldiron, Shelbi Rials, Cameron Tinley, Bachelor of Science; Celeste Sam, Trinette Thomas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Morgan Hebert, Master of Science in Nursing;

Vinton -- Kristin Vice, Bachelor of Science;

Vivian -- Christopher Anderson, Bachelor of Applied Science; Hannah Campbell, Bachelor of Science; Maegan Young, Master of Science in Nursing;

Wasilla, Alaska -- Joy Rowell, Master of Education;

Waveland, Mississippi -- Brenton Pitre, Bachelor of Arts;

West Monroe -- Rachael Patterson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; John Griffin Master of Science;

Westlake -- Spring Lane, Master of Science in Nursing;

Westwego -- Tja’h Edwards, Bachelor of Science;

Whitehouse, Texas -- Jose Godina, Bachelor of Arts;

Wichita, Kansas -- Travis Allen, Master of Science;

Wills Point, Texas -- Rebekah Clark -- Master of Music;

Winnfield -- Chinna Thompson, Associate of General Studies; Taylor Burnett, Bachelor of Arts; Hannah Shows, Bachelor of General Studies; Landon Creel, Saquan Jenkins, Bachelor of Science; Delinda Cockerham, Master of Science in Nursing;

Winnsboro -- Emily Grant, Bachelor of General Studies;

Woodworth -- Samantha Muncey, Associate of General Studies; Myranda Seal, Bachelor of Science;

Wylie, Texas -- Jermani Latin, Bachelor of Applied Science;

Youngsville -- Troy Broussard, Associate of General Studies; Isabelle Vivien, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Simone Shirry, Master of Education; Ashley Blanchard, Rachel Landrem, Julianna Toranto, Master of Science in Nursing;

Zachary -- Kelly Moss, Brian Williams, Bachelor of Science; Jo Ann Thomas, Bachelor of Social Work;