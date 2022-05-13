Advertisement

RPSO investigating multiple burglaries in Gardner area

Footage from the May 13 burglaries in Gardner
Footage from the May 13 burglaries in Gardner(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in identifying suspects involved in multiple burglaries in Gardner.

On May 13, RPSO responded to several burglaries in the Western Heights and Leavines Road areas in Gardner. About five suspects were involved. One was driving a four door sedan and the other suspects were on foot.

RPSO is asking for residents in the area to check their video footage from May 13 between the hours of midnight to 3 a.m. to see if there is any suspicious activity on their cameras. If you have any information on these burglaries, please contact RPSO.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria City Council votes in favor of investigating Hall administration’s handling of public info on APD
Ray Corbett
Deville man arrested for allegedly pointing firearm at school bus with children on it
Ja’Kayla Hall
Ja’Kayla Hall has been located
Crimestoppers is investigating a vehicle theft that happened on May 11 in Ball.
Crimestoppers looking for stolen vehicle from Ball
Funeral information for Stella Sue Sasser

Latest News

APD remembers fallen officers at memorial during National Police Week
APD remembers fallen officers at memorial during National Police Week
NSU Spring 2022 Commencement
NSU awards spring diplomas
Ja’Kayla Hall
Ja’Kayla Hall has been located