RPSO investigating multiple burglaries in Gardner area

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in identifying suspects involved in multiple burglaries in Gardner.

On May 13, RPSO responded to several burglaries in the Western Heights and Leavines Road areas in Gardner. About five suspects were involved. One was driving a four door sedan and the other suspects were on foot.

RPSO is asking for residents in the area to check their video footage from May 13 between the hours of midnight to 3 a.m. to see if there is any suspicious activity on their cameras. If you have any information on these burglaries, please contact RPSO.

