Advertisement

Saints signing Jarvis Landry

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs on the field at halftime during an NFL...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs on the field at halftime during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns won 24-22. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are signing former LSU star wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to multiple reports.

“WHO DAT,” Landry tweeted after the news broke on Twitter, accompanied with a hype video.

Landry graduated from Lutcher High and played for LSU.

SAINTS NEWS

Tyrann Mathieu signs 3-year, $33 million contract with Saints, ESPN reports

After Further Review: Five takes on the Saints 2022 schedule

Winston says he’s ready to start for the Saints at QB for week 1

He was released from the Cleveland Browns on March 14 when the sides failed to make an agreement on a restructured contract.

Landry suffered a knee sprain early last season that sidelined him for five weeks. He finished with career lows across the board, only snagging 52 receptions for 570 yards and four total touchdowns.

Landry has been selected to five Pro Bowls and has recorded 688 receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns in his eight seasons in the league.

The former LSU standout will join fellow Tiger Tyrann Mathieu, who the Saints acquired last week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria City Council votes in favor of investigating Hall administration’s handling of public info on APD
Ray Corbett
Deville man arrested for allegedly pointing firearm at school bus with children on it
Ja’Kayla Hall
Ja’Kayla Hall has been located
Crimestoppers is investigating a vehicle theft that happened on May 11 in Ball.
Crimestoppers looking for stolen vehicle from Ball
Funeral information for Stella Sue Sasser

Latest News

The Saints' 2022 game in London will be their third in the British capital, following victories...
Saints to play Minnesota Vikings in London on Oct. 2
Kendrick Price breaks free for a touchdown at McNeese on Nov. 20.
Price headed to Chiefs rookie mini-camp
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City...
REPORT: Five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry to visit Saints on Wednesday
John Leglue
Path to the Pros: Former Menard star makes 1st career NFL start