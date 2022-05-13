Advertisement

State rep. asks to put abortion bill back on calendar; no vote made

Louisiana House of Representatives
Louisiana House of Representatives(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a short debate in the Louisiana House of Representatives, the author of a bill to charge a woman with murder if she gets an abortion asked to put it back on the calendar.

No vote was made on HB813 by Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City. He made the request to put it back on the calendar after lawmakers passed an amendment to remove the murder charge from the bill.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a formal statement on his opinion on Wednesday and his intention to veto the bill if it makes it to his desk.

More to come.

