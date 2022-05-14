Hicks win back to back Class C titles behind Coffman’s big day

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The rematch from last year’s Class C state championship between Hornbeck and Hicks ended with the Pirates repeating history. This time they scored nine runs in the game and held the Hornets to zero.

Hicks opened the game by scoring four runs in the first inning. The Pirates would add on three runs in the second and never looked back.

The MVP of the game Aiden Coffman came up huge for the Pirates hitting a single, two doubles, and scoring three runs.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.