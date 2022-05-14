Advertisement

Hicks win back to back Class C titles behind Coffman’s big day

Aiden Coffman big game helps the Pirates win back to back state titles.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:28 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The rematch from last year’s Class C state championship between Hornbeck and Hicks ended with the Pirates repeating history. This time they scored nine runs in the game and held the Hornets to zero.

Hicks opened the game by scoring four runs in the first inning. The Pirates would add on three runs in the second and never looked back.

The MVP of the game Aiden Coffman came up huge for the Pirates hitting a single, two doubles, and scoring three runs.

