The super seven ends their careers as back to back champions with the Rosepine Eagles

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Rosepine Eagles’ seven seniors on the baseball team will finish their careers as back-to-back state champions, as they beat Doyle 11 to zero.

The Eagles scored two runs in the first inning of the game off of a hit Ethan Frey base hit.

In the third inning, Doyle had a runner on third with no outs Frey went on to strike out the next three guys at bat for the Tigers to end the top of the inning.

Rosepine scored four runs at the bottom of the third and five runs to close the fourth inning.

The LSU commit Ethan Frey was named MVP of the game with eight strikeouts and four RBI’s.

The Eagles will end another season on top of Class 2A.

