Advertisement

The super seven ends their careers as back to back champions with the Rosepine Eagles

The super seven seniors go out on top of class 2A for the second straight year
By Elijah Nixon
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR, La. (KALB) - The Rosepine Eagles’ seven seniors on the baseball team will finish their careers as back-to-back state champions, as they beat Doyle 11 to zero.

The Eagles scored two runs in the first inning of the game off of a hit Ethan Frey base hit.

In the third inning, Doyle had a runner on third with no outs Frey went on to strike out the next three guys at bat for the Tigers to end the top of the inning.

Rosepine scored four runs at the bottom of the third and five runs to close the fourth inning.

The LSU commit Ethan Frey was named MVP of the game with eight strikeouts and four RBI’s.

The Eagles will end another season on top of Class 2A.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Corbett
Deville man arrested for allegedly pointing firearm at school bus with children on it
Ja’Kayla Hall
Ja’Kayla Hall has been located
Alexandria City Council votes in favor of investigating Hall administration’s handling of public info on APD
Crimestoppers is investigating a vehicle theft that happened on May 11 in Ball.
Crimestoppers looking for stolen vehicle from Ball
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS

Latest News

Coffman's big day help Hicks win back to back state Titles
Hicks win back to back Class C titles behind Coffman’s big day
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs on the field at halftime during an NFL...
Saints signing Jarvis Landry
Coach Kody Gautreaux
Kody Gautreaux officially named next LSUA head baseball coach
Alvin Kamara finds some daylight against the Falcons.
Saints 2022 schedule released; will visit rival Falcons on the road week 1