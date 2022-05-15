Advertisement

Austin resigns as LSUA women’s basketball coach

Bob Austin finished 99-91 in his time at LSUA
Bob Austin finished 99-91 in his time at LSUA(Joe Dupree, LSUA Sports Media)
By Jonathon Zenk
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - LSUA’s Bob Austin has resigned from his position as Head Women’s Basketball coach, LSUA Athletics Director Tyler Unsicker announced Friday.

The announcement comes following a season in which the Generals went 7-18 and earned a trip to the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament

Austin, the only women’s basketball coach the program has ever known, compiled a 99-91 record overall and 76-58 mark in conference play in his eight years at the helm.

“I would like to thank Coach Austin for his dedication to LSUA and our women’s basketball program,” LSUA Athletic Director Tyler Unsicker said. “Bob did a fantastic job getting the LSUA women’s basketball program started and has helped put LSUA on the map over the last eight years. I wish nothing but the best for Coach Austin in his future endeavors.”

His best season came in 2018-19 when he led the Generals to a 22-8 record and the program’s only appearance in the NAIA Tournament, which it defeated No. 8 Westmont and advanced to the second round of the tournament.

He has helped Kelsey Thaxton become one of the best players in the NAIA and shatter the program record for points.

During his tenure, he coached a player who was named First Team All-RRAC in every one of his seasons.

Prior to his time at LSUA, he spent time in the Division I ranks at Northwestern State and Southeastern as well as a stint at Otero Junior College.

The search for a new coach will begin immediately.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Footage from the May 13 burglaries in Gardner
RPSO investigating multiple burglaries in Gardner area
Left to right: Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and Harold Pierite, Sr., Chief of the Tunica-Biloxi...
Alexandria mayor, Tunica-Biloxi Tribe chief being inducted into Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame
LIVE: Tracking Severe Weather
Ray Corbett
Deville man arrested for allegedly pointing firearm at school bus with children on it
Ja’Kayla Hall
Ja’Kayla Hall has been located

Latest News

Frey's eight strikeouts leads the Eagles to back to back state titles
The super seven ends their careers as back to back champions with the Rosepine Eagles
Coffman's big day help Hicks win back to back state Titles
Hicks win back to back Class C titles behind Coffman’s big day
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs on the field at halftime during an NFL...
Saints signing Jarvis Landry
Coach Kody Gautreaux
Kody Gautreaux officially named next LSUA head baseball coach