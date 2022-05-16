Advertisement

APD vehicle involved in Monday morning traffic accident

(MGN)
By APD
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

An Alexandria Police officer was involved in a traffic accident while on patrol Monday morning at the intersection of Bolton and Rapides avenues.

The accident happened at approximately 5:30 a.m. and involved an APD vehicle and a car driven by a private citizen. Medical personnel responded to the scene and no injuries were reported by either driver. Both vehicles were removed from the scene by local towing companies due to safety precautions.

This is an ongoing investigation, as Alexandria Police are reviewing the police unit’s on board camera system to help determine the cause of the traffic crash.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and Harold Pierite, Sr., Chief of the Tunica Biloxi...
Alexandria mayor, Chief of the Tunica Biloxi Police being inducted into Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame
Footage from the May 13 burglaries in Gardner
RPSO investigating multiple burglaries in Gardner area
The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety...
Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’
Ja’Kayla Hall
Ja’Kayla Hall has been located
On Saturday, high school students from across Central Louisiana gathered at the Alexandria Mall...
Central Louisiana teens lead anti-tobacco initiative

Latest News

Buckeye Elementary named recipient of library grant - clipped version
Final suspect charged in homicide of woman who died of neglect receives 30 years in prison
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Corn on the cob
Louisiana Corn Festival coming up in Bunkie