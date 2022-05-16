Buckeye Elementary named recipient of library grant from Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries

The following has been provided by the Rapides Parish School Board:

On Sunday, May 15, Buckeye Elementary School was one of 300 schools from 44 states across the country to receive a $5000 grant through the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries. This year, the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries awarded the $1.5 million in library grants.

Many of the libraries will use the funds to update and diversify their collections.

“I am thrilled that children from 300 schools will soon have access to an updated library collection,” Mrs. Laura Bush said. “Students across the country turn to books to discover the world around them, and we know that opening a new book opens the door to new opportunities and learning.”

“We are really excited about receiving the Laura Bush Foundation of American Libraries Grant,” said Jessica Alwell, Principal of Buckeye Elementary School. “Our students love reading a variety of books, so we are always looking for ways to replenish our selection. This grant will provide a way for us to do that plus provide additional high-interest books for our students to enjoy. I appreciate our librarian, Mrs. Wendy Manuel, for making this opportunity happen!”

“My goal, as a teacher, is to help students meet reading milestones,” said Wendy Manuel, Buckeye Elementary School Librarian. “What better way to encourage our young students to engage in reading than with a library full of new books! Our community has supported library fundraisers which allows us to replenish many worn-out books, but the Laura Bush Foundation for American Libraries grant money will allow us to replace even more of our students’ favorite books, buy new books and add to the popular, favorite book series we love so much. It will give us the ability to put books in the hands of more students to check out and take home. The funding will also help us add reading resources for our teachers to use in small group instruction as well as add some of the titles they have asked for throughout the year. I am so excited to share new literature with our teachers and students!”

Mrs. Bush revealed her 2022 summer reading list, which includes recommendations for young readers through middle schoolers, on Sunday at the annual Laura Bush Book Club event, part of the Engage at the Bush Center series, presented by NexPoint. Selections feature books on adventure, humor and discovery.

“The books on this year’s summer reading list were selected to encourage children to keep reading over their summer break,” said Mrs. Bush. “Local libraries are a wonderful resource for our communities, and I hope children and parents will visit their local library to borrow each of the featured titles.”

One of the 2022 Summer Reading List books was written by Giovanna McBride, the daughter of Mrs. Bush’s former chief of staff, Anita McBride. Gigi at the White House was published by The White House Historical Association and follows a young Giovanna as she tours the White House. Inspired by the Laura Bush Foundation, Anita McBride and her husband Tim McBride have donated copies of Gigi at the White House! to every elementary school that has received a grant since 2002.

Grant applications for the 2022-2023 school year will open in late 2022. Visit laurabushfoundation.org to learn more.

The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries supports school libraries with the greatest needs with the goal of encouraging all students to develop a love of reading and learning. Since its inception in 2002, it has awarded more than $19.5 million to more than 3,300 schools across the country.

The George W. Bush Institute’s Education and Opportunity work, which houses the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries, is generously supported by The Allstate Foundation. The Laura Bush Foundation is managed as a restricted fund at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas. More information can be found at laurabushfoundation.org. The Laura Bush Foundation is managed as a restricted fund at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas. More information can be found at www.bushcenter.org.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 RPSB. All rights reserved.