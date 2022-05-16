City of Alexandria to observe Memorial Day

The following has been provided by The City of Alexandria:

The City of Alexandria offices including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments will close in observance of Memorial Day, May 30, 2022.

Bus Service

ATRANS buses will not run Monday, May 30. Regular service will resume Tuesday, May 31.

Sanitation schedule May 30 – June 3 is as follows:

Monday, May 30 – no pickup

Tuesday, May 31 – Monday’s pickup

Wednesday, June 1 – Tuesday’s pickup

Thursday, June 2 – regular pickup

Friday, June 3– regular pickup

To accommodate for garbage accumulation trash trailers will be out from Friday afternoon, May 27, to Tuesday morning, May 31, at:

Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)

Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)

Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)

Parking lot behind Smackin Mack’s (Metro Drive)

Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)

Willow Glen River Road & 3rd Street. (across from 3812 3rd St.)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.