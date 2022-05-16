City of Alexandria to observe Memorial Day
The following has been provided by The City of Alexandria:
The City of Alexandria offices including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments will close in observance of Memorial Day, May 30, 2022.
Bus Service
- ATRANS buses will not run Monday, May 30. Regular service will resume Tuesday, May 31.
Sanitation schedule May 30 – June 3 is as follows:
- Monday, May 30 – no pickup
- Tuesday, May 31 – Monday’s pickup
- Wednesday, June 1 – Tuesday’s pickup
- Thursday, June 2 – regular pickup
- Friday, June 3– regular pickup
To accommodate for garbage accumulation trash trailers will be out from Friday afternoon, May 27, to Tuesday morning, May 31, at:
- Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)
- Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)
- Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)
- Parking lot behind Smackin Mack’s (Metro Drive)
- Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)
- Willow Glen River Road & 3rd Street. (across from 3812 3rd St.)
