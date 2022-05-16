Advertisement

City of Alexandria to observe Memorial Day

(KALB)
By City of Alexandria
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by The City of Alexandria:

The City of Alexandria offices including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments will close in observance of Memorial Day, May 30, 2022.

Bus Service

  • ATRANS buses will not run Monday, May 30. Regular service will resume Tuesday, May 31.

Sanitation schedule May 30 – June 3 is as follows:

  • Monday, May 30 – no pickup
  • Tuesday, May 31 – Monday’s pickup
  • Wednesday, June 1 – Tuesday’s pickup
  • Thursday, June 2 – regular pickup
  • Friday, June 3– regular pickup

To accommodate for garbage accumulation trash trailers will be out from Friday afternoon, May 27, to Tuesday morning, May 31, at:

  • Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)
  • Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)
  • Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)
  • Parking lot behind Smackin Mack’s (Metro Drive)
  • Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)
  • Willow Glen River Road & 3rd Street. (across from 3812 3rd St.)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and Harold Pierite, Sr., Chief of the Tunica Biloxi...
Alexandria mayor, Chief of the Tunica Biloxi Police being inducted into Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame
Footage from the May 13 burglaries in Gardner
RPSO investigating multiple burglaries in Gardner area
The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety...
Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’
Ja’Kayla Hall
Ja’Kayla Hall has been located
On Saturday, high school students from across Central Louisiana gathered at the Alexandria Mall...
Central Louisiana teens lead anti-tobacco initiative

Latest News

National Police Week
Public asked to join celebration of officers for National Police Week
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Cleco gives $100,000 to LSUA to support Accountants for the Future
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations