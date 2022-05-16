Advertisement

FEMA announces additional $38.3M in grants for Louisiana hurricane relief

(Source: FEMA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $38,369,343 in grant funding for Louisiana disaster aid pertaining to hurricanes Ida, Laura, and Delta, according to US Sen. John Kennedy.

The Lake Charles area is slated to receive $3,023,099 of the additional grant funding.

The funding will be distributed as follows:

  • $15,005,039 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.
  • $9,435,701 to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety (State Police) for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.
  • $7,684,271 to Lafourche Parish for right-of-way debris removal related to Hurricane Ida.
  • $1,817,266 to the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.
  • $1,757,602 to the town of Grand Isle for right-of-way debris removal and monitoring related to Hurricane Ida.
  • $1,463,631 to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety (State Police) for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.
  • $1,205,833 to Lake Charles for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Delta.

