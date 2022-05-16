FEMA announces additional $38.3M in grants for Louisiana hurricane relief

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $38,369,343 in grant funding for Louisiana disaster aid pertaining to hurricanes Ida, Laura, and Delta, according to US Sen. John Kennedy.

The Lake Charles area is slated to receive $3,023,099 of the additional grant funding.

The funding will be distributed as follows:

$15,005,039 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.

$9,435,701 to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety (State Police) for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Ida.

$7,684,271 to Lafourche Parish for right-of-way debris removal related to Hurricane Ida.

$1,817,266 to the Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.

$1,757,602 to the town of Grand Isle for right-of-way debris removal and monitoring related to Hurricane Ida.

$1,463,631 to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety (State Police) for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Laura.

$1,205,833 to Lake Charles for emergency protective measures related to Hurricane Delta.

