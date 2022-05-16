Advertisement

Final suspect charged in homicide of woman who died of neglect receives 30 years in prison

Glen Maricle changed plea in the Rapides Parish courthouse on Monday
The third and final suspect accused in a plot to starve a young Rapides Parish woman to death changed his plea in court on Monday.
By Brooke Buford
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The third and final suspect accused in a plot to starve a young Rapides Parish woman to death, who suffered from cerebral palsy, changed his plea in court on Monday.

Glen Maricle, 59, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of manslaughter, and guilty as charged to a count each of conspiring to commit second-degree murder and cruelty to the infirmed. Maricle was originally charged with second-degree murder and also faced a charged of cruelty to juveniles. The cruelty to juveniles charge was dismissed with the plea.

Judge Greg Beard sentenced Maricle to a total of 30 years in prison in a concurrent sentence for the death of 25-year-old Cyra Harrison back in November 2018 in the Plainview area. Investigators said Harrison died of neglect. He received 30 years in prison for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, 20 years in prison for manslaughter, and 10 years in prison for cruelty to the infirmed.

Maricle’s wife, Marilyn, already received a total of 15 years in prison for her role in the death of Harrison. Harrison’s mother, Karen, received 50 years in prison. According to testimony from Marilyn back in March, Karen and Glen were having and affair and plotted to starve Cyra and then move to Texas with Karen’s minor child. Cyra was wheelchair bound and needed significant care.

Glen Maricle was represented by Phillip Robinson. The case was prosecuted by Brian Cespiva.

