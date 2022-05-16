Advertisement

Grace Christian falls in Division V State Title 8-0 to Claiborne Christian

By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - After a weather delay postponed the Division V State Title for three days, Claiborne Christian was finally able to hoist the trophy after defeating Grace Christian for the second straight year 8-0.

The game originally started on Friday, May 13 in Hammond. The two teams got through the fourth inning before the game was delayed due to lightning in the area. Both teams left the field with Claiborne Christian leading 2-0.

The Crusaders scored the first two runs in the game in the first inning off a pair of wild pitches. After four hours of waiting for the game to start back up, the game was postponed to Monday to resume the final three innings.

When the game started back up, Grace Christian was unable to take back the momentum of the game.

Claiborne Christian scored six runs in the sixth inning to blow the game open as they claimed their second straight state title.

