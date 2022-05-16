Louisiana Corn Festival coming up in Bunkie

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Corn Festival

AW SHUCKS! It’s the 34th Louisiana Corn Festival, June 9th – 11th in Bunkie! Established in 1987, the Louisiana Corn Festival is held every second full weekend in June.

Thursday, June 9th is Family Night! There is NO gate admission fee. Food vendors, arts & crafts, and the “watering hole” will be open as well. There is no live music on Thursday night.

The gates will open at 5:00 PM Friday evening. Opening ceremonies will begin at 5:15 PM followed by the introduction of the 2022 Corn Farmer of the Year. At 6:00 PM the softball tournament gets under way and live music on the main stage by Three Thirty-Seven band will begin. At 9:00 PM, Bag of Donuts will perform.

On Saturday, the softball tournament will continue starting at 8:00 AM. Our citywide parade will start rolling at 10:00 AM and festival gates will open to the public at 11:00 AM. Contest on Saturday include Corn Shucking, Corn Eating, & Corn Cooking. The pirogue races have returned home again on Bayou Huffpower, beginning at 2 PM. There are many more activities to check out on Saturday! Including the carnival, arts & craft, and food vendors!

Live music on Saturday, June 11th will begin at 3:00 PM with Willie Tee & the Cypress Band! Saturday night is dedicated to zydeco with Ernest Scott and the Funk Children taking the stage at 5:30 PM. Step Rideau and the Zydeco Outlaws will perform at 9:00 PM.

For Friday and Saturday, admission to the festival will be $1 for those under 18 and $5 for 18 and above. We are currently featuring an “early bird special” you can pre-purchase a ticket for a carnival “ride all day” bracelet for $25!

Special thanks to our GOLD SPONSORS – Avoyelles Manor & Bayou Vista Nursing Homes, Christus St. Frances Cabrini Health System, Detel & Representative Daryl Deshotel, Gator Grounds, Gibko Signs & Nursery, Lapoint Eye Clinic, Med Express, Progressive Tractor and Implement, and Scott’s Ace Hardware. We would also like to thank the Avoyelles Commission of Tourism, the City of Bunkie and the Bunkie Chamber of Commerce.

