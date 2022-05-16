Advertisement

LSUA drops opening game in NAIA Tournament, will play in elimination game Tuesday

Jordan Ardoin
Jordan Ardoin(Credit: Joe Dupree, LSUA Sports Media)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals are still looking for their first win in the NAIA National Tournament since 2015 after dropping the opening round game to Kansas Wesleyan 8-3 on Monday, May 16 in the Oklahoma City Bracket.

The four seeded Generals will now have to work through the elimination bracket to get out of the opening bracket. LSUA will play at 11 a.m. on Tuesday against the loser of Freed-Hardeman and Mid-America Nazarene.

After both teams went three up, three down in the first inning, KWU scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning on an RBI groundout.

The Generals quickly got the run back in the bottom half of the inning as Ivan Prejean reached on an infield single to bring in a run. Luke Benoit then gave LSUA the lead on a sac fly.

The Coyotes would not trail for long as Diego Fisher tied the game on an RBI triple. Fisher would later score on a sac fly as KWU led 3-2 after two and a half innings.

KWU expanded the lead in the 5th inning as Dustin Sipe hit a two-RBI single with the bases loaded.

The Generals had plenty of chances to make a comeback in the game but could not rally as they left 12 men on base in the opening round loss.

Seth Trahan suffers his third loss on the mound this year for the Generals after giving up seven runs on six hits in 5.1 innings of work.

