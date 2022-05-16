Advertisement

Plainview High School secures Audience Choice Award in La. Film Prize Junior’s 2022 festival

(Courtesy of Melissa Brannan of the Prize Foundation)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GLENMORA, La. (KALB) - Plainview High School has achieved the Audience Choice Award for Best Short Film in the Louisiana Film Prize Junior’s 2022 festival for their short film “Re-Paired.”

(Source: Film Jr. Website)

Film Prize Junior’s 2022 festival came to a close on Sunday, May 15 during a live broadcasted Awards Ceremony where the winning films were announced and over $12,000 in scholarships and media grants were awarded. The festival featured screenings of a record-breaking 79 films from 48 schools across the state of Louisiana.

Student filmmakers and their teachers, families and friends were able to view the films both during in-person screenings at the festival and online via the Film Prize Junior website and then vote for their favorite films.

Over 1,300 votes were cast for the festival.

Plainview earned a $750 equipment grant for the school and a $250 award for the sponsoring teacher. In addition, the school also was picked for a Shane Brown Memorial Founder’s Circle award. The Founder’s Circle provides $250 grants to the winning schools to create films for next year’s festival.

