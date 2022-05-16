Advertisement

REPORT: Sean Payton joining FOX as analyst

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton works during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has accepted a job with FOX, according to NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, who cited “a source with knowledge of the situation.”

Payton will reportedly work in studio as an analyst through the end of the year. Florio says Payton will join the FOX NFL Sunday crew to fill in on Jimmy Johnson’s days off.

FOX 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan says Payton plans on attending the FOX broadcast meeting in Las Vegas this week, at the same time and in the same hotel as the Saints’ annual coaching retreat.

RELATED STORIES

Drew Brees teases he ‘may play football again,’ after report says he’s out after one season at NBC

WATCH: Sean Payton gives commencement address to Loyola graduates, including wife Skylene

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety...
Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’
Footage from the May 13 burglaries in Gardner
RPSO investigating multiple burglaries in Gardner area
On Saturday, high school students from across Central Louisiana gathered at the Alexandria Mall...
Central Louisiana teens lead anti-tobacco initiative
Left to right: Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and Harold Pierite, Sr., Chief of the Tunica Biloxi...
Alexandria mayor, Chief of the Tunica Biloxi Police being inducted into Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame
Ja’Kayla Hall
Ja’Kayla Hall has been located

Latest News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs on the field at halftime during an NFL...
Saints signing Jarvis Landry
The Saints' 2022 game in London will be their third in the British capital, following victories...
Saints to play Minnesota Vikings in London on Oct. 2
Kendrick Price breaks free for a touchdown at McNeese on Nov. 20.
Price headed to Chiefs rookie mini-camp
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City...
REPORT: Five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry to visit Saints on Wednesday