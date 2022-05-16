Advertisement

Senate finance committee settles on $300M budget for new Mississippi River bridge

Lawmakers are closer to finalizing a plan for the new Mississippi River Bridge.
By WAFB staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers are closer to finalizing a plan for the new Mississippi River Bridge.

The Senate Committee on Finance met Sunday, May 15 to settle on the budget. They landed on $300 million to spend this year on the proposed bridge.

Gov. John Bel Edwards had originally asked for $500 million, but without a definite plan and a final decision on a location, there needed to be room for compromise.

RELATED STORIES
Weigh in on potential site of new Mississippi River bridge
Mississippi River bridge project hits roadblock after lawmakers vote to divert money
Search for potential sites for new Mississippi River Bridge down to 10; Public meetings set to start late April

Democrats wanted $350 million, and Republicans wanted $200 million. They ended up agreeing to meet each other in the middle.

“Which is my understanding that will be enough to kind of get the project moving and going, which is something we need to do. This is long overdue, and very much needed, not only for this region but for the entire country. The entire country is going to benefit from this bridge,” said Sen. Regina Barrow (D), of Baton Rouge.

Gov. Edwards still needs to sign off on the proposal.

Lawmakers plan to meet again next year to add dollars to keep the project moving forward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and Harold Pierite, Sr., Chief of the Tunica Biloxi...
Alexandria mayor, Chief of the Tunica Biloxi Police being inducted into Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame
Footage from the May 13 burglaries in Gardner
RPSO investigating multiple burglaries in Gardner area
The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety...
Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’
Ja’Kayla Hall
Ja’Kayla Hall has been located
On Saturday, high school students from across Central Louisiana gathered at the Alexandria Mall...
Central Louisiana teens lead anti-tobacco initiative

Latest News

Buckeye Elementary named recipient of library grant - clipped version
Final suspect charged in homicide of woman who died of neglect receives 30 years in prison
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
APD vehicle involved in Monday morning traffic accident
Corn on the cob
Louisiana Corn Festival coming up in Bunkie