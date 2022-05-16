Advertisement

WATCH: APD seeks public help identifying carjacking suspect

(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect involved in a carjacking incident on Jackson Street on Monday, May 16.

Surveillance video provided by APD above shows the suspect, a Black male wearing green shorts and no shirt, approach a car and order the driver to get out while armed with a knife. The driver obeyed, and the suspect drove away without harming the victim. The stolen vehicle is a gray 2020 Kia Optima 4-door sedan with Louisiana license plate 200FBC.

APD is asking everyone who has business or home security cameras in the 2000 block of the Jackson Street area to review them, and if they see an individual fitting the suspect’s description, to contact them immediately. APD is also asking the public to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle. It was reportedly seen in the Boyce area, but that sighting has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

Anyone with information can reach APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

