Advertisement

Woman shoots man allegedly impersonating officer, claims self-defense

Woman shoots man several times in Georgia, claims she was being followed.
By Tori Cooper and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police in Georgia are investigating after a man was shot several times Sunday by a woman claiming she was being followed.

According to investigators with Atlanta police, the woman was driving for a ride-hailing company around 11:30 p.m. She had just dropped off a passenger when a man, later identified as 21-year-old Tyriq Qwadere Wiggins-Younger, attempted to use his vehicle to block her from leaving the area.

The woman fled, and Wiggins-Younger pursued her in his vehicle, forcing her to crash. Police say Wiggins-Younger then approached the woman, who shot him claiming that she feared for her safety.

Atlanta police told WGCL Wiggins-Younger claimed to be an off-duty officer attempting to make a traffic stop. He now faces charges of aggravated assault, impersonating a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

At this time the ride-hailing driver is not facing any charges, police say.

“We’re still trying to determine if this was self defense, or what actually took place. In this case we do believe that the person in the dark-colored vehicle (the woman) was scared and just trying to get away from this person,” said Karlo Peek, Atlanta police public information officer.

Police said if you ever find yourself in a situation where you believe you are being followed, call 911 right away.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and Harold Pierite, Sr., Chief of the Tunica Biloxi...
Alexandria mayor, Chief of the Tunica Biloxi Police being inducted into Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame
Footage from the May 13 burglaries in Gardner
RPSO investigating multiple burglaries in Gardner area
The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety...
Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’
Ja’Kayla Hall
Ja’Kayla Hall has been located
On Saturday, high school students from across Central Louisiana gathered at the Alexandria Mall...
Central Louisiana teens lead anti-tobacco initiative

Latest News

National Police Week
Public asked to join celebration of officers for National Police Week
A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
Russia faces diplomatic and battlefield setbacks on Ukraine
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Authorities: Hate against Taiwanese led to church attack
Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Reversing Trump, Biden acts to deploy US troops to Somalia
Demand for pizza delivery is up for many companies, but there is a lack of drivers.
Pizza places face delivery driver shortage