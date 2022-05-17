AEX receives $3.5 million federal grant for Neighborhood Noise Mitigation Program continuation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On May 12, Congresswoman Julia Letlow announced a $3.5 million grant award for Alexandria International Airport (AEX), in another phase of federal funding for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Neighborhood Noise Mitigation Program.

As airports have grown over the years, noise contours with damaging noise levels have grown around runways and flight paths. The nationwide program works to make living and working in noise contours safer for people.

Recipients, like AEX, receive funding to pay property owners, whether residential or commercial, to either purchase their property and relocate them or soundproof their homes and businesses. Since the program is voluntary, those affected can also choose to not participate at all.

The program has more than a health and safety benefit, though. Whether property owners stay or go, they experience a boost in property value. Those who relocate often move into homes that are larger than those at the airpark. Plus, relocation expenses often funnel back into the local economy. For instance, the airport has paid about $600,000 in real estate commissions so far, and those relocating have often done so within Rapides Parish.

The airport could potentially gain about 500 acres in new property as a result of the program, which means there is an opportunity for new investments.

“We think because of its proximity to the Rapides Station Exit on I-49, it makes it highly valuable, highly marketable,” said Sandra McQuain, executive director of England Airpark. “And we think it gives us another arrow in the quiver to recruit industry here. You’re seeing a lot of development along the I-49 corridor. We have the new Lowe’s Logistics Center. And so there’s a lot of activity and interest in that area, its proximity to rails. So we’re really excited about the potential and starting the master plan for the redevelopment of the property.”

So far, the airport has received about $83.6 million in total program funding.

The FAA provides 95% of those funds, while the state matches 5%. However, the state funds do not come out of the taxpayer’s pocket. Rather, Louisiana has an Aviation Trust Fund, which automatically provides the necessary match.

