Alexandria City Council delays vote on considering multiple ambulance providers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council was expected to vote on Tuesday, May 17 on whether or not to allow multiple ambulance providers to operate in the city. However, the vote has been delayed until the June 14 council meeting.

The vote was delayed to be able to have two special committee meetings to give the public a chance to speak on the matter.

The two special meetings are set for May 26 and June 9.

Currently, the city is under contract with the model of having a sole ambulance provider in Alexandria, which is currently Acadian.

