Advertisement

Celebrating National Police Week with APD

Great American Cookie and the City of Alexandria took some time to recognize the efforts of APD for National Police Week.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is National Police Week, recognizing the hard-working men and women who serve and protect our communities.

On Tuesday, May 17, Alexandria police officers were given cookies for ‘Bring a Cop a Cookie Day’ from the Great American Cookie Company and the City of Alexandria.

“The people showing support to me means they care about what those fallen officers have done, and they acknowledge the sacrifices those officers have given,” said Corporal Thomas Rodney.

Celebrations continue on Wednesday, May 18 with ‘Back the Blue Day,’ where the public is encouraged to wear blue clothing. Then Thursday, May 19 is ‘Thankful Thursday’ with officers receiving thank you notes from the community. Finally, Friday, May 20 will be ‘Feel-Good Friday’ with residents sharing their positive stories of interactions with APD officers.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alexandria Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect involved in a carjacking...
UPDATE: Jackson Street carjacking suspect arrested in Avoyelles Parish
APD vehicle involved in Monday morning traffic accident
The logos for the Heart of Worship Church and Pelican Seafood & Poboy Restaurant on HWY 28 East...
Heart of Worship Church buys Pelican Seafood & Poboy building
Marilyn Maricle, Glen Maricle, Karen Harrison (RPSO)
Final suspect charged in homicide of woman who died of neglect receives 30 years in prison
George Edward Dupont and John E. Dupont
Moreauville men arrested for drugs, cruelty to juveniles

Latest News

Alexandria International Airport has been awarded another phase of federal funding for the...
AEX receives $3.5 million federal grant for Neighborhood Noise Mitigation Program continuation
Great American Cookie, City of Alexandria recognize APD
AEX receives $3.5 million federal grant
Alexandria City Council delays vote on considering multiple ambulance providers