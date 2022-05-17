Celebrating National Police Week with APD

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is National Police Week, recognizing the hard-working men and women who serve and protect our communities.

On Tuesday, May 17, Alexandria police officers were given cookies for ‘Bring a Cop a Cookie Day’ from the Great American Cookie Company and the City of Alexandria.

“The people showing support to me means they care about what those fallen officers have done, and they acknowledge the sacrifices those officers have given,” said Corporal Thomas Rodney.

Celebrations continue on Wednesday, May 18 with ‘Back the Blue Day,’ where the public is encouraged to wear blue clothing. Then Thursday, May 19 is ‘Thankful Thursday’ with officers receiving thank you notes from the community. Finally, Friday, May 20 will be ‘Feel-Good Friday’ with residents sharing their positive stories of interactions with APD officers.

