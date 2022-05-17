Cleco launches educational campaign to help lower residential customers’ energy usage

PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco) - Cleco customers can counter rising nationwide electric costs with energy-reducing solutions available through Cleco’s energy efficiency programs and technologies, as well as through individual actions customers can take to reduce energy waste.

“Education is the best defense against high bills, and we are committed to educating and empowering our customers,” said Andre Guillory, vice president and chief customer officer. “Customers can reduce their energy usage by participating in Cleco’s Power Wise energy efficiency and Budget Billing programs, as well as through individual actions.”

Cleco extended its ongoing energy conservation and efficiency education efforts by launching the Watt Matters campaign last month. Watt Matters provides practical solutions customers can implement ahead of and during the summer season.

Individual actions by customers, like switching to LED lights and changing out air filters, can help offset higher bills customers are facing due to nationwide inflation, higher gas prices, increased seasonal usage and natural disaster recovery efforts.

The adoption of energy-saving devices, paired with recommended energy efficiency habits — such as turning off lights when leaving a room or weatherizing homes for maximum effectiveness — may reduce customer bills anywhere from 10 to 25 percent.

Watt Matters includes five focus areas that run in three-week increments. For the next three weeks, Cleco will encourage customers to Replace It by switching out outdated appliances and incandescent light bulbs for more energy-efficient appliances and lighting.

Watt Matters: Replace It Energy Tips

LEDs provide the same brightness (lumens) while using less energy (watts). To find an LED with similar brightness compared to your current incandescent bulb, pay attention to the lumens. To save the most energy, choose an LED with the lowest wattage suitable for its use.

Replacing outdated appliances with energy-efficient technology lowers energy consumption.

Power Wise, Cleco’s energy efficiency program, features an online marketplace where customers can purchase energy-saving technologies, such as LED light bulbs, faucet aerators, smart thermostats and advanced power strips at discounted prices as well as receive instant rebates.

Copyright 2022 Cleco. All rights reserved.