Convicted rapist killed in prison while serving possible life sentence, authorities say

Authorities said Anthony Purk was killed while serving time for rape at a correctional institution in Ohio. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Ohio authorities are investigating an inmate’s death while at a correctional institution earlier this month.

Anthony Purk died on May 11 at the Warren Correctional Institution, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

WXIX reports Purk died from asphyxiation, and a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported his death was a homicide.

Troopers said the investigation into Purk’s death remains ongoing.

Correction officials report Purk was serving a sentence of 10 years to life in prison for rape.

Currently, authorities said no charges have been filed in connection with Purk’s death.

