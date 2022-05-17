Former plant CEO enters ‘no contest’ plea to state charge of issuing worthless checks

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Roger Boggs, the former CEO of Revolution Aluminum, who pleaded guilty back in March in the federal courthouse in Lafayette to a count of “making false statements on a loan or credit application,” has now entered a “no contest” plea to a state charged he also faced in Rapides Parish.

The state charge was for “issuing worthless checks greater than $25,000.” The plea happened before Judge Chris Hazel on Monday.

Boggs was supposed to bring a $1.5 billion plant to Pineville in 2015. Federal prosecutors said he engaged in a series of schemes to obtain a commercial loan from Red River Bank. They also said he submitted fraudulent stock certificates and signed a fraudulent mortgage to support his request. He’ll be sentenced in federal court on June 30.

As for the plea on the state charge, Boggs received a five year prison sentence that was suspended. He instead will complete three years of supervised probation. He must pay $110,000 in restitution to Bayou Engineering, as well as a fine, court costs, and supervision fees. That sentence will run concurrent with what ever happens with the federal sentencing.

Boggs was represented by Chad Guillot for the state charge. The case was prosecuted by Ronnie Beard.

