Hitting the Mark: Tioga Elementary student sets personal best at national archery tournament

Camron Cutts practicing archery.
Camron Cutts practicing archery.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BALL, La. (KALB) - Camron Cutts is always hitting his mark!

The Tioga Elementary fifth grader has only participated in archery for just two years now, but is already a state champ and competing on the national level.

“I used to play baseball, and I stopped liking it so I just moved to archery and it was the perfect time,” said Cutts.

Cutts recently set a new personal record at the state competition back in March where he scored 276 out of 300 and placed first out of 300 elementary schoolboys. He would then beat his own record at the national tournament in Kentucky when he scored 278 and finished 21 out of 1,500 participants.

“He puts in the time outside of school, and they’ll send me pictures of the target at home and them practicing,” said Jana Taylor, the school’s archery head coach. “He’s one of few that does that, and so it pays off and the numbers show.”

Despite all the awards and honors at a young age, Cutts continues to practice every day because he has higher goals in mind.’

“Next year I hope to go to worlds,” said Cutts.

Cutts will be heading to sixth grade next year where he will be competing against sixth, seventh and eighth graders, but he is confident that he will be back at nationals once again next year.

