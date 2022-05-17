LDWF schedules drawdown for Iatt Lake

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled a drawdown for Iatt Lake in Grant Parish for the purpose of limiting further expansion of giant salvinia. In addition, the drawdown will benefit the lake’s fish population by promoting a balanced predator/prey relationship, where forage fish are more available to predator species. The dewatering will also improve spawning habitat by promoting the decomposition of organic material such as leaf litter and submersed vegetation.

LDWF has requested the Department of Transportation and Development to open the water control structure on July 5, 2022. Once the water control structure is open, the lake should dewater at a rate of 3 to 4 inches per day until it reaches 4 feet below pool stage. It will be maintained at this level until October 27, 2022. During the drawdown, boaters are advised to use caution when on the water, as numerous obstructions that are normally not seen are present.

The drawdown is a necessary component of LDWF’s integrated plan to manage overabundant aquatic vegetation growth in Iatt Lake. An annual cycle of high and low water fluctuation can provide beneficial effects similar to a natural overflow lake system. The Iatt Lake Waterbody Management Plan can be viewed at: https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/freshwater-inland-fish/inland-waterbody-management-plans

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 LDWF. All rights reserved.