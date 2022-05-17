Moreauville men arrested for drugs, cruelty to juveniles

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, two Moreauville men were arrested following a domestic disturbance call.

APSO responded to a location on Hwy 451 and found marijuana grown indoors. Marijuana, firearms, growing/cultivating equipment and money were seized.

Marijuana and firearms were seized (APSO)

George Edward Dupont, 36, was arrested for cultivation of marijuana.

John E. Dupont, 38, was arrested for cultivation of marijuana, cruelty to juvenile(s) non-violent and possession of firearms in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.

They were arrested in the early morning hours of May 6 and booked into APSO DC-1 in Marksville. Bond was set at $25,000 each. They both bonded out and were released the same day.

