Moreauville men arrested for drugs, cruelty to juveniles
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, two Moreauville men were arrested following a domestic disturbance call.
APSO responded to a location on Hwy 451 and found marijuana grown indoors. Marijuana, firearms, growing/cultivating equipment and money were seized.
George Edward Dupont, 36, was arrested for cultivation of marijuana.
John E. Dupont, 38, was arrested for cultivation of marijuana, cruelty to juvenile(s) non-violent and possession of firearms in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
They were arrested in the early morning hours of May 6 and booked into APSO DC-1 in Marksville. Bond was set at $25,000 each. They both bonded out and were released the same day.
