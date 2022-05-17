Power Out: South of I-49 between Broadway Avenue, Cason Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria currently has utility crews working to restore power south of I-49 between Broadway and Cason Street.

The city says a vehicle struck a pole causing the outage. They expect power to be restored later this evening.

