Power Out: South of I-49 between Broadway Avenue, Cason Street
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria currently has utility crews working to restore power south of I-49 between Broadway and Cason Street.
The city says a vehicle struck a pole causing the outage. They expect power to be restored later this evening.
