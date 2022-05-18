Arthur Lavalais hits the ground running, enlists into the Army

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Arthur Lavalais completed his high school career as one of the top running backs in the history of Peabody’s program.

He led the state in rushing yards with over two thousand yards on the ground and 23 touchdowns. Although we know him as a star on the football field, his first love was actually shooting hoops.

“I started playing when I was eight years old when I picked up a football,” said Arthur. “Before that, I played basketball. My head coach on the basketball team told me to give football a try. Once I started playing it, I fell in love with it. I really enjoyed it because it was like an outlet and the field was a place where I can go and not worry about anything.”

He was phenomenal in his sophomore year. Arthur scored nine touchdowns in three games and led the Warhorses to a 3-0 record to start the season. Ironically, out of all the games, his favorite has come from that season.

“My sophomore year when we played Leesville was my favorite game of my high school career,” said Lavalais. “We were underdogs, nobody was expecting us to win. They were up by 14 and broke a few tackles and scored the rest is history. We end up winning 45 -28 and to this day it still feels unreal that we won that game.”

There is no doubt that Arthur wanted to continue to play football. The only issue was where?

Lavalais did admit that the process was frustrating but believes he ended up right where he belonged.

“I feel like I checked all the boxes in my opinion,” said Arthur. “At times it was frustrating, but God had a different plan for me. It was to be in West Point enlisting in the Army.”

Arthur has accomplished a lot on the field but going to college is the biggest one of them all, and he hopes he started a family tradition.

“Very happy and proud that I am the first one to go to college,” said Arthur. “My little cousins may want to go to college next. Hopefully, I started a family tradition and normalize going to college. I want it to be normalized that a young African American is going to college.”

