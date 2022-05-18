Advertisement

LDH will not require COVID-19 vaccines next school year

Covid 19
Covid 19(WMC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A COVID-19 vaccine will not be required to attend Louisiana public schools in 2022-2023 because they have not received full approval, the Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday.

But that doesn’t mean LDH is changing its stance on whether eligible children should be vaccinated.

LDH said in a news release that it is reaffirming its official recommendation that all eligible children receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Comirnaty, the Pfizer vaccine, currently has FDA authorization for emergency use for children 5 and above.

“This public health recommendation has not changed,” the news release reads. “In fact, it is more urgent now given the recent increases in COVID cases, percent positivity, and emergency department visits for COVID-like illness throughout the state.”

LDH said it is making the decision now to give schools and families time to prepare.

“When LDH began the standard process of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the school immunization schedule, we expected more age groups would have full FDA approval in advance of the 2022-2023 school year,” the news release reads. “The FDA has not yet fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine for those under the age of 16; therefore, at the start of the 2022 school year, students in Louisiana will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. We have the utmost confidence in the rigorous FDA processes; however, they do take time.”

Click HERE for more on vaccines from the FDA.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelvin R. Harrison
Jackson Street carjacking suspect arrested in Avoyelles Parish
The logos for the Heart of Worship Church and Pelican Seafood & Poboy Restaurant on HWY 28 East...
Heart of Worship Church buys Pelican Seafood & Poboy building
George Edward Dupont and John E. Dupont
Moreauville men arrested for drugs, cruelty to juveniles
Winnfield officer suspended after incident with female officer, report says
Power Restored: South of I-49 between Broadway Avenue, Cason Street

Latest News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Alexandria, La.
Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital expands visitation
The White House is warning the U.S. could see 100 million new COVID-19 cases this fall and...
Health Minute: White House warns of COVID surge for fall, winter
LDH issues tips to families dealing with nationwide baby formula shortage
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in some parts of the world, including the...
COVID: New US cases per day are climbing