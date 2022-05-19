3 in Alexandria accused of possessing illegal drugs, firearms

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three people from Alexandria have been arrested for the possession of illegal narcotics and firearms, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher James Stafford, 36, has been charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute CDS II greater than 28 grams

Possession CDS II less than two grams

Possession with intent to distribute CDS IV

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Illegal carrying of a firearm with narcotics

Parole violation

Opal Geanette Parker, 31, has been charged with:

Improper window tint

Possession with intent to distribute CDS II greater than 28 grams

Possession CDS II less than two grams

Possession with intent to distribute CDS IV

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

Illegal carrying of a firearm with narcotics

Jadarius Deshon Williams, 36, has been charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Illegal carrying of a firearm with narcotics

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Probation violation

RPSO said on May 17, 2022, the Alexandria Police Department conducted a traffic stop involving Stafford and Parker, which resulted in the launch of a narcotics investigation by RPSO’s RADE Unit. During a search of their vehicle, RPSO said they found 1.2 pounds of meth, 12.7 grams of powder cocaine, 3.8 grams of crack cocaine, 27 suspected Xanax and three handguns. One of the handguns was reported stolen.

Both men were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Stafford remains in jail, being held on a $70,500 bond as well as the parole violation. Parker was released on May 18 on a $23,600 bond.

On May 17, while assisting Louisiana Probation and Parole with an offender check, RPSO arrested Williams on narcotics charges. During their investigation, they said they seized three pounds of marijuana, $6,256 in cash and one handgun. Williams remains in jail, being held on a $60,000 bond as well as the probation violation.

