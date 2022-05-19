3 in Alexandria accused of possessing illegal drugs, firearms
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three people from Alexandria have been arrested for the possession of illegal narcotics and firearms, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher James Stafford, 36, has been charged with:
- Possession with intent to distribute CDS II greater than 28 grams
- Possession CDS II less than two grams
- Possession with intent to distribute CDS IV
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Illegal possession of a stolen firearm
- Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Illegal carrying of a firearm with narcotics
- Parole violation
Opal Geanette Parker, 31, has been charged with:
- Improper window tint
- Possession with intent to distribute CDS II greater than 28 grams
- Possession CDS II less than two grams
- Possession with intent to distribute CDS IV
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Illegal possession of a stolen firearm
- Illegal carrying of a firearm with narcotics
Jadarius Deshon Williams, 36, has been charged with:
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Illegal carrying of a firearm with narcotics
- Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Probation violation
RPSO said on May 17, 2022, the Alexandria Police Department conducted a traffic stop involving Stafford and Parker, which resulted in the launch of a narcotics investigation by RPSO’s RADE Unit. During a search of their vehicle, RPSO said they found 1.2 pounds of meth, 12.7 grams of powder cocaine, 3.8 grams of crack cocaine, 27 suspected Xanax and three handguns. One of the handguns was reported stolen.
Both men were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Stafford remains in jail, being held on a $70,500 bond as well as the parole violation. Parker was released on May 18 on a $23,600 bond.
On May 17, while assisting Louisiana Probation and Parole with an offender check, RPSO arrested Williams on narcotics charges. During their investigation, they said they seized three pounds of marijuana, $6,256 in cash and one handgun. Williams remains in jail, being held on a $60,000 bond as well as the probation violation.
