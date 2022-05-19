Advertisement

62-year-old chimpanzee at Chimp Haven dies after 11 years at wildlife sanctuary

Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11 years.
Ladybird the chimpanzee died at age 62 after living at Chimp Haven in Keithville, La. for 11 years.(KARALEE SCOUTEN | Chimp Haven)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - Chimp Haven, a wildlife sanctuary in Caddo Parish, announced Wednesday, May 18 that one of its oldest residents passed away at the age of 62.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we share the news of Ladybird’s passing. At 62 years old, Ladybird was among our oldest retirees at Chimp Haven and a beloved personality and fixture of the sanctuary,” the post on Facebook reads.






The sanctuary says Ladybird’s “gap-toothed grin and sweet, goofy temperament” always brightened people’s day.

Ladybird was born in the wild before being brought into the country as a baby, the sanctuary says. She arrived at Chimp Haven in 2011.

“The sanctuary will truly not be the same without her - thank you for following her life at Chimp Haven and caring for her as much as we do,” the post concludes.

