Kayla Giles pleads guilty, sentenced in identity theft case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Kayla Giles, the Alexandria woman convicted in January for the September 2018 shooting death of her estranged husband, Thomas Coutee, Jr., in a Walmart parking lot, has accepted a plea deal for a separate case in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish.

While out on bond in 2020, Giles was rearrested in an identity theft case, in which she and a Forest Hill woman, named Teri Nichole Champagne, also known as Teri Thibodeaux, were accused of stealing more than two dozen people’s identities and stealing about $300,000 in unemployment benefits in at least six states, including Louisiana.

She was charged on one count each of identity theft, government benefits fraud, criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Giles pled guilty to the identity theft charge and received a two-year sentence. The other three charges were dismissed. She is already serving life plus thirty years for Coutee, Jr.’s murder and obstruction of justice.

Giles was represented by Brent Stockstill, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jeff Traylor.

Champagne is charged with one count each of identity theft, money laundering and government benefits fraud. The case is also being prosecuted in East Baton Rouge Parish, with a court date set for June 13.

There is also a warrant for her arrest in Rapides Parish for failing to appear in court in April 2021 for two felony drug possession charges.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.