Advertisement

LIVE: Alexandria City Council’s 3rd special meeting concerning APD

By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The third special Alexandria City Council meeting called by Council President Catherine Davidson to address concerns about the Alexandria Police Department has begun, just a day after the city filed two lawsuits against her.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deven Brooks
Mother of Alexandria’s first homicide victim of 2022 talks about son’s case, struggles since his death
Kelvin R. Harrison
Jackson Street carjacking suspect arrested in Avoyelles Parish
City Council President Catherine Davidson and Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall
City of Alexandria files two lawsuits against City Council President Catherine Davidson
The logos for the Heart of Worship Church and Pelican Seafood & Poboy Restaurant on HWY 28 East...
Heart of Worship Church buys Pelican Seafood & Poboy building
George Edward Dupont and John E. Dupont
Moreauville men arrested for drugs, cruelty to juveniles

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Judith Kosan Smythe, 50, called the Vernon Sheriff’s Office and 911 on more than one occasion...
Vernon Sheriff’s Office: Woman falsely reports murder, hides drugs in patrol unit
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast