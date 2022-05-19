Advertisement

Man who tortured, killed dogs denied parole; board sent 2K comments opposing release

The state parole board has denied Jason Brown’s request for early release after he was...
The state parole board has denied Jason Brown’s request for early release after he was convicted in Nevada of torturing and killing dogs.(Washoe County jail)
By Audrey Owsley and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A board of commissioners has denied parole for a man convicted of torturing and killing dogs.

Jason Brown did not get the four of seven commissioner votes needed earlier this week for his parole request, according to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners.

KOLO reports Brown was arrested in July 2014 at a hotel in Reno. Animal control found dead dogs and parts of the animals throughout the room where Brown was staying.

The Nevada resident received seven consecutive four-year sentences for a total of 28 years. According to the Associated Press, the parole board was sent more than 2,000 comments opposing his release.

Brown had requested in April for an early release after authorities determined he’d been misclassified as a violent offender.

Currently, Brown is not eligible for parole again until April 1, 2025.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deven Brooks
Mother of Alexandria’s first homicide victim of 2022 talks about son’s case, struggles since his death
Kelvin R. Harrison
Jackson Street carjacking suspect arrested in Avoyelles Parish
City Council President Catherine Davidson and Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall
City of Alexandria files two lawsuits against City Council President Catherine Davidson
The logos for the Heart of Worship Church and Pelican Seafood & Poboy Restaurant on HWY 28 East...
Heart of Worship Church buys Pelican Seafood & Poboy building
George Edward Dupont and John E. Dupont
Moreauville men arrested for drugs, cruelty to juveniles

Latest News

Left to right: Christopher James Stafford, Opal Geanette Parker and Jadarius Deshon Williams
3 in Alexandria accused of possessing illegal drugs, firearms
Alexandria City Council votes to suspend APD investigation & turn it over to DA’s office
FILE - A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a...
CDC advisers urge Pfizer booster for children ages 5 to 11
Diego Glay was arrested after a woman who was with him left a note at a KFC asking for help,...
KFC employee helps kidnapped woman after she slips him note, police say
RECAP: Alexandria City Council’s 3rd special meeting concerning APD