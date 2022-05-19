Advertisement

Person sought for robbery at Kingsville Circle K

The unknown suspect accused of robbing the Circle K gas station in Kingsville.
The unknown suspect accused of robbing the Circle K gas station in Kingsville.(Credit: Pineville Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person wanted for the robbery of the Circle K gas station in the Kingsville area on May 19.

PPD said the robbery occurred around 1 a.m. The suspect entered the gas station armed with a handgun and carrying a black backpack.

PPD warns that this person is likely still armed and dangerous.

If you recognize anything about the person pictured above, contact Pineville police at 318-449-5652 or 318-442-6603.

