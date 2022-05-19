Advertisement

What do these eye-catching billboards mean?

From atop an 18-wheeler to the pit of a halved avocado
“L’AVOCAT? It’s Good for You Either Way!” say the advertisements that feature injury attorney...
“L’AVOCAT? It’s Good for You Either Way!” say the advertisements that feature injury attorney Gordon McKernan’s face in the pit of a halved avocado. Do you know what they mean? Have you seen them in your area?(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Tayler Davis
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(KSLA) — Have you seen those billboards as you travel about Shreveport and wondered what they mean?

“L’AVOCAT? It’s Good for You Either Way!” say the advertisements that feature injury attorney Gordon McKernan’s face in the pit of a halved avocado.

They’re catching the attention of many.

And for the most part, the billboards have been met with words like “genius,” “awesome,” “pretty amazing,” “hilarious,” “interesting” and “pretty clever” in the comments on the attorney’s Facebook page.

Do you know what these billboards mean? Have you seen them in your area?
Do you know what these billboards mean? Have you seen them in your area?(Source: KSLA News 12)

So KSLA’ News 12′s Tayler Davis went out to ask folks what the billboards mean.

“I honestly don’t know,” one man said.

“La..vo..cat,” a woman enunciated with a smile punctuated by laughter.

“He likes guacamole,” opined another man on the street.

“L’ advocat? Well, I don’t know quite what that’s supposed to mean,” another woman said.

“Advocado mmm hmmm,” surmised one gentleman, “they must don’t want you to eat ‘em or something.”

One thing’s for certain, the billboards are gaining attention.

“It’s an interesting advertisement for sure, and it’s one you’ll take note,” one woman said.

The attorney’s office said it used the French word to pay tribute to Louisiana’s rich French history.

A post both on the firm’s website and Facebook page explains:

